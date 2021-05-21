The 7 Best Solar Lights to Brighten Your Backyard for Less

Want to highlight your home's exterior? The InnoGear Solar Spotlight Outdoor Lights can help. With angled heads that can be rotated 90 degrees, these Amazon best-sellers showcase your desired area for up to 12 hours—from the side of your home to landscaping to trees. Each LED-operated light has its own solar panel attached and is designed with low and high lighting modes. The solar spotlights are also easy to assemble: Just stick the stake in the ground and secure it with dirt or mulch. And now everyone can see all the hard work you did on your home, even in the middle of the night.

Buy It: InnoGear Solar Spotlight Outdoor Lights ($52, Amazon)