The 9 Best Outdoor Floodlights for Backyards, Driveways, and Everywhere in Between

Best with Camera: Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Key Features: 3D motion detection, Amazon Echo and Alexa compatibility, real-time movement notifications, built-in security siren.

Giving you a bird's eye view of your yard with its HD lens, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is a light and security camera all in one. This smart pick is controlled through the Ring smartphone app and able to pinpoint motion using 3D technology, giving you an accurate picture of your home at all times (and notifying you when there's movement in real time). It even has a built-in security siren to ward off intruders. If you have an Amazon Echo, you can use it to view footage and even employ voice control options, plus two-way talk and audio. There are even more security perks when you sign up for the Ring Protect Plan, which keeps all of your recordings and allows you to view and share everything that's happened within 60 days.

If your home security system and smartphone aren't Ring-compatible, you'll also be in good hands with the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, which connects directly to your Wi-Fi, captures sharp security footage with its 160-degree angled viewing lens, and alerts you when there's movement.

