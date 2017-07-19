No matter how well you know the layout of your home, it can be tricky to maneuver in the dark. Night-light outlet covers are here to help. These sneaky covers have a trio of motion-activated lights built into the switchplate, and they snap right over your existing outlet.

Unlike traditional night-lights, these covers don't take up outlet space, hog energy, or pose a fire hazard. They're pet- and child-safe, and can be used in any room. We recommend installing them in the kitchen, bathroom, hallway, and bedroom.

Image zoom

What You Need

Screwdriver

Snap-in night-light (we used the Guidelight from SnapPower)

Step 1: Turn Off Power

Turn off power at the circuit breaker for the room or outlet where you'll be installing the sensor. Flip the switch on and off to confirm that the power is out.

Step 2: Remove Outlet Cover

Remove the switchplate cover with a screwdriver.

Step 3: Place Night-Light Outlet

Attach the light to the power outlet. It will simply snap into place. Just make sure the power prongs are positioned on top of the outlet screws—this is what will give the outlet power.

Step 4: Secure Night-Light Outlet

Secure the night-light outlet cover to the outlet with screws. Restore power at circuit breaker.