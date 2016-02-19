How to Install a Light Fixture for a Fast Room Refresh

Step 1

If possible, try to change a light fixture during the daylight hours so there's natural light to help you see what you're doing. Find a sturdy stepstool or ladder that can safely support you within easy reaching distance of the ceiling. Lessen the weight of the existing fixture as much as possible by removing any heavy glass globes or other parts.

You want to make sure no electrical current is flowing to the light fixture. Be sure the fixture you are replacing is turned on, then find your home's electrical service panel lined with fuses or circuit breakers. Start at the top of the box, and remove and replace each fuse or flip each circuit breaker to "Off" momentarily. Have someone watch for when the fixture's light turns off, and leave that circuit disconnected. Back in the room where you're working, flip the light switch on and off to double-check the circuit is offline.