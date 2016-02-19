How to Install a Light Fixture for a Fast Room Refresh

Hanging a new light fixture is a simple way to change the look of your room, and it's a project you can do yourself. Follow these steps for installing a light fixture for an updated look in no time.
Replacing a light fixture is a quick and easy way to update the look of your space. Plus, it can be an affordable swap that makes a major impact. Although wiring a light fixture might seem complicated, with our help, you can cross this home improvement project off your checklist in just a few hours. Remember to always keep safety in mind and follow our steps carefully for a new hanging light fixture you'll love.
Comments