Cabinet Hardware for Every Kitchen Style
Traditional Cabinetry
Wood cabinet doors with a diamond pattern or X motif and glass insert make a striking statement in cottage and traditional kitchens alike. Choose knobs that are understated, and let the glass -- and what's behind it -- steal the show.
Bronze Beauty
A delicate floral imprint elevates these basic bronze pulls to accessory status. Try the bronze pulls on white painted cabinetry to really make them pop.
Glass Act
Bring a little sparkle to even the most unexpected places in your kitchen with gorgeous glass knobs. The decorative hardware features a metallic finish and nickle-plated base.
Satin Sheen
Breathe new life into old cabinetry with satin nickel handles. Two center bands add a little zest to the better-than-basic hardware, while the traditional nickel finish shines next to glass cabinetry door inserts.
Hint of Color
Perk up traditional cabinetry with stylish but sweet confetti glass pulls. Hints of turquoise, pink, and chartreuse glow against natural wood and painted panels alike.
Fair and Square
Square knobs contribute contemporary appeal to a traditional kitchen. Try a slate black finish, as seen on these pewter knobs, for modernity, or keep the look classic with satin nickel.
Layered Luxury
If you're a fan of eclectic design, you'll love these ceramic knobs. With a soothing turquoise color scheme and vintage-inspired metal overlay, the cabinet hardware is guaranteed to add unique style to any kitchen.
How to Install Hardware
Installing cabinet hardware is simple with our must-know tips.
Modern Cabinetry
The horizontal pattern on this fiberboard cabinet door gives a high-end look, but the material makes the door lightweight. Whether you choose round knobs or stainless-steel pulls, sleek and modern hardware shines on this streamlined surface.
Bright Idea
Punch up plain flat cabinet doors with bold colored hardware in a funky, modern shape. This teal plastic pull satisfies both retro and modern decorating tendencies.
Streamlined Look
Balance the sharp lines of a modern kitchen with round oil-rubbed bronze cabinetry pulls -- the longer the better! The classic finish looks unexpected in a contemporary space.
Loud and Clear
These not-so-subtle glass knobs get their intrigue from frosted edges and a round satin-aluminum base. For even bigger impact, opt for a larger size.
Put a Ring on It
This round, low-profile blend between a knob and a pull mounts flat against cabinetry. The beautiful arched pull tab and smooth lines throughout create an upscale appearance.
Stylish Stone
Carrara marble is a gorgeous cabinetry hardware option for any kitchen style. The striking stone is both durable and high-end, and it adds timeless appeal to modern cabinetry.
Sideways Solution
Stainless steel and modern cabinetry are an ideal pair. Freshen the look by combining a T-shape bar knob with a soft brushed finish.
How to Prep Cabinetry for Hardware
You want to install new cabinet hardware but aren't sure where to begin? Start here and see how to prepare your cabinets for a quick and easy makeover.
Cottage Cabinetry
A fiberboard cabinet door with a raised or recessed beaded-board panel is durable and ideal for embellishing with hardware. You can easily add pulls and knobs that take this classic style from farmhouse to cottage to eclectic.
Back to Basics
Create classic cottage style with simple but sophisticated oil-rubbed bronze pulls. Gentle pitting adds subtle texture to these pretty pulls that look equally elegant installed vertically or horizontally.
Emerald Elegance
Add a hint of whimsical charm to your cottage kitchen with floral glass knobs. This glittering green version pairs well with a shining brass base and crisp white cabinet door.
Make It Wave
Forget the straight and narrow. Waves make a wonderful impact when installed as cabinetry hardware. These satin nickel pulls feature a modern curved design that provides the perfect update to classic cottage style.
Modern Geometry
Pretty pastels embellish the many sides of this faceted ceramic knob. The hardware's soft colors and geometric design add visual interest to plain paneled doors.
Delicate Details
Brighten drawers and cabinets alike with upscale sparkle and floral flair. These eco-friendly green glass pulls feature a pretty etched design and brass base that complement a variety of cabinetry colors.
Contemporary Circles
Make a serious style statement by contrasting the straight lines of a paneled cabinet door with round knobs that showcase a repeating circular motif. Try a graphite finish for a look that's out of the ordinary.
Transitional Cabinetry
Birch cabinet doors stained with a rich mocha color look best with hardware in silver, bronze, or glass. Give the classic cabinet door some fresh personality with knobs that feature a funky shape or texture.
Line Up
Add the perfect accent with Art Deco-inspired cabinetry pulls. The geometric design on these oil-rubbed bronze beauties evokes a past era and melds well with flat-panel doors.
Fresh Cutouts
Not sold on knobs or pulls? Try a mix of the two. This oil-rubbed bronze design features a rustic panel and rounded top with worn floral detail.
Sparkling Accessory
Dress up plain-jane cabinetry with chic hardware that shines. Square glass knobs with a polished-nickel base look every bit as elegant on transitional cabinetry as they do on cottage, contemporary, and traditional styles.
Rustic Scroll
A swirling scroll complete with pitted patina adds artsy appeal to a transitional space. An antique pewter finish allows the hardware to look at home on just about any cabinetry.
Nature's Best
Add eye-catching detail to your transitional kitchen with hand-painted ceramic cabinet knobs. This red version features sweet floral detail and a burst of metal in the center.
Subtle Shine
For transitional cabinetry that leans toward contemporary, try rounded nickel or stainless-steel pulls. The casual hardware lets other kitchen elements take center stage.