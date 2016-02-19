Kitchen Appliances: Refrigerator Buying Guide

You also should give some thought to what you'll store in your fridge and how you'll use it. If you're storing mostly condiments, a standard refrigerator may suit your needs best, but an avid cook might appreciate the food-preservation features in advanced models. Also keep in mind the size of containers you will typically want to store. If you prepare a lot of large platters for entertaining, make sure the refrigerator compartment is wide enough. Or, if you freeze a lot of casseroles and dinners, ensure the freezer can accommodate the pan size you usually use.