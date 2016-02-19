Kitchen Appliance Buying Guide: Eco-Friendly Appliances
What to Know When Buying Appliances
There is a lot to know when you head out to buy appliances. You need to decide whether you want a gas, electric or induction stove, energy star rated appliances or high efficiency washing machine, let us help you get prepared before you leave the house.
Energy Star Dishwasher
Energy Star dishwashers get your dishes squeaky clean, all while using less water and energy. Opt for an Energy Star dishwasher to lower your utility bills, save water, and preserve the environment.
Dishwasher Drawers
Dishwasher drawers are perfect for small homes that house only one or two people. Drawers are also great for running small loads once or twice a day. Plus, most models are very quiet, which makes it easy to do the dishes while you sleep.
Induction Cooktop
Induction cooktops heat up in a snap, making them the perfect addition for a bustling kitchen. Their method of heating allows water to boil more quickly and also releases less heat than ordinary stove tops.
Cooktop for Fast Boiling
If you don't like the look of induction cooktops, consider installing a cooktop outfitted with a fast-boiling feature. Opt for a cooktop rather than a normal range to create extra storage space beneath the stove.
Energy Star Refrigerator
Energy Star refrigerators offer the perfect balance between style and functionality. Opt for an Energy Star model to reduce your energy bills and protect the environment. French-door models like this one make items easily accessible to all people.
Refrigerator with High Style and Low Energy Use
This refrigerator's triple-pane glass door makes it easy to monitor food supplies. This model also boosts a large freezer section, icemaker, and crisper drawers, yet it draws less energy than a lightbulb uses.
Energy Star Washing Machine
The average American household uses thousands of gallons of water each year, and doing laundry takes up a hefty chunk of that usage. Slash your water and energy bills considerably by purchasing an Energy Star washer and dryer. With a government seal of approval, you can rest assured that they will be effective.
High-Efficiency Washer and Dryer
The king-size capacity of many high-efficiency (HE) washers make them perfect additions for busy homes. Many HE washer models come equipped with a sanitary cycle that removes bacteria. The dryers often come with steam functions, which quickly and efficiently lift wrinkles out of clothing.