Gorgeous Cooking Appliance Decorating Ideas

Cooking appliance ideas have grown to include a number of slim designs perfect for kitchens with a small footprint. Cook up a storm with this small but mighty range. The kitchen design called for a range that would meet the professional-level needs of the homeowner that also fit in with the vintage, cottage look. Kitchens with white appliances may require more cleaning for splatters and spills, but their charming style works well for cottage, transitional, and contemporary styles.