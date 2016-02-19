Gorgeous Cooking Appliance Decorating Ideas
Neutral-Tone Kitchen
Small kitchen appliances work just as well as industrial-size ranges. A slim six-burner cooktop topped by a modest exhaust hood is the center of all cooking activity in this efficient kitchen. A below-counter warming drawer provides a worry-free solution to cooking multiple dishes at once. A baking station fills a niche next to the cooktop and oven. Look for integrated kitchen appliances to save on space in a small kitchen.
Antique Look, Modern Convenience
This vintage-look, French range has cooks multiple burners, a grill cooktop, and a large oven. The modern stove—exuding old-fashioned style—inspired the room's black accents and proves that an industrial-size appliance can work with all kitchen styles.
Professional Meal Prep Zone
This kitchen overhaul started with the homeowner's desire to switch from an electric range to a gas model. The stainless-steel professional-grade unit features two ovens—ideal for preparing big meals and for entertaining. Consider features you wouldn't traditionally find in a cooking space, such as a small screen to watch your favorite baking shows while you wait for water to boil.
Hardworking Kitchen
This room has everything to make a cook happy: efficient modern kitchen appliances and a great view, too. The island's large surface places the professional-grade range in a commanding position so the cook can see the dining table, the buffet seating area, and the scenery outside. White cabinets with marble and wood accents unify the space as a contemporary cook's dream.
Retro Range
Retro appliances, such as this reproduction range, allow kitchen remodelers a blast-from-the-past design option. This range faithfully copies the lines of a vintage model while offering features a modern cook expects. A stunning new paint job with silver and gold accents makes this appliance the focal point of the room and inspires many more kitchen decorating ideas.
Stainless Steel as a Neutral
Stainless-steel appliances—range, refrigerator, and even cabinets— add to the sleek design of this contemporary kitchen. The stainless-steel appliances read as a neutral element and reflect surrounding decor. A glossy blue backsplash is the only pop of color, serving as a focal point for the open floor plan.
Cottage-Style White Range
Cooking appliance ideas have grown to include a number of slim designs perfect for kitchens with a small footprint. Cook up a storm with this small but mighty range. The kitchen design called for a range that would meet the professional-level needs of the homeowner that also fit in with the vintage, cottage look. Kitchens with white appliances may require more cleaning for splatters and spills, but their charming style works well for cottage, transitional, and contemporary styles.
Dual-Oven Kitchen
For the baker who likes to multitask, consider two full-size ovens. Topped with six burners and a warming cooktop, this high-end range can do it all. With all the heat cooking up in this space, the extra-large hood overhead is necessary.
Restaurant-Caliber Range
This six-burner, two-oven range offers culinary options that will thrill any cook. A griddle and a handy wall-mounted faucet that fills your pot without having to move to the sink add convenience. A cabinetry-matching hood crowns the professional-grade range; a patterned tile backsplash sets a stylish stage.
Contemporary Cooking Appliances
The galley-style space features a microwave, stovetop, refrigerator, exhaust hood, and sink—all in modern stainless steel. White cabinetry with pale blue accents makes the small space look fresh, clean, and ready for cooking.
Clean and Crisp
White kitchen appliances should not be overlooked in home decorating. This dishwasher blends seamlessly with its surrounding cabinets. A neighboring sink makes for a smooth transition from rinse to dishwasher, and the floating shelves ease the chore of unloading.
Entertainment Center
This oversize cooking alcove includes a microwave, convection oven, range, sink, and chilled beverage station—all in stainless steel. While guests sit and mingle, the host is free to cook and entertain with the help of her kitchen. Short shelves in the beverage station keep platters of appitizers chilled while the party gets started.
Appliance Color Sets the Tone
Utilitarian in function, appliances can also set the tone for color in a kitchen. The wall of subway tile behind the stainless-steel hood and range looks as sleek as the oven's surfaces. Charcoal-hue cabinets complement the stainless-steel hood and cooking appliances.