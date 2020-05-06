Gas Stoves Could Have Harmful Effect on Your Home's Air Quality, New Study Says

Indoor air pollution can cause serious health issues. Follow these tips to keep your home's air clean while you cook.

Indoor air quality is an important household safety concern, especially as nearly everyone spends more time at home these days. Having fresh, clean air to breathe is key to staying healthy, but one common kitchen appliance could be getting in the way of that. According to a new report from the Rocky Mountain Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to sustainability research, gas stoves can cause indoor air pollution up to five times worse than the air outside.

Image zoom Turning on your range hood is one key step to using a gas stove safely. Edmund Barr

The report found that without proper safety precautions, cooking on a gas stove can release toxic pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, into the air. This can cause air pollution levels to spike well over the legal limit for outdoor air, a standard set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Compared to those with electric stoves, homes with gas stoves can have 50% to 400% higher levels of air pollution, according to the findings.

However, that's not to say that gas stoves are inherently dangerous. With the right ventilation and filtration, these appliances are safe to use in the home. But without appropriate safety measures, indoor air pollution can create serious health risks, especially for children, who are more vulnerable to air pollution because of their higher breathing rates, smaller body sizes, and still-developing respiratory systems.

For example, increased carbon monoxide in the air can cause headaches, dizziness, vomiting, or even death. Breathing in high levels of nitrogen dioxide can cause a variety of respiratory problems, such as a cough, lung infection, and increased risk of childhood asthma. In fact, kids who live in a home with a gas stove have a 42% higher risk of experiencing asthma symptoms, according to the report.

How to Reduce Indoor Air Pollution from a Gas Range

Don't let these stats scare you into making microwave-only meals. Although the report concludes that the best solution is to switch to electric appliances, you can reduce indoor air pollution caused by gas stoves by following a few simple steps when you cook.

1. Turn on the Vent Fan

First, turn on your range's ventilation hood every time you cook and leave it on for at least 20 minutes afterward, suggests Lauren Weigel, senior director of product for Broan-Nutone North America. This helps capture and filter out pollutants from the stove, as well as smoke and excess moisture released as the food cooks. To make sure the vent fan is working properly, hold a tissue near the fan and turn it on. The fan's air suction should draw the tissue against the grill and keep it there as long as the fan is on.

2. Open a Window

Another easy tip to improve indoor air quality: Open a window. Although this won't capture and filter out pollutants, an open window allows for air exchange, which introduces fresh air to the space and dilutes the concentration of contaminants.

3. Use an Air Purifier

Air purifiers can also help reduce air pollution by capturing particles with a filter and pushing clean air back into the room. It's important to note, however, that these machines work best in smaller spaces and might not be entirely effective for large, open rooms or whole homes.

4. Get a Regular Inspection

Additionally, consider having your gas appliances, including the stove, fireplace, and furnace, inspected by a professional yearly to make sure they're functioning properly. The report notes that older or poorly maintained stoves are more likely to emit higher levels of pollutants. You should also regularly check your carbon monoxide detectors and always replace batteries as soon as it's needed.

If you don't plan on switching to an electric range anytime soon, use these tips to keep indoor air pollution from gas stoves to a minimum. That way, you can continue cooking while keeping your home safe.