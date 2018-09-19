Go Green the Easy Way: 7 Simple Product Switches to Reduce Plastic Waste

There's no way around it: Plastic is a problem, with millions of metric tons ending up in the oceans every year. Although straws have been in the spotlight recently, other disposable plastics (such as utensils, toothbrushes, plastic bags, and food packaging) are equally to blame. Single-use plastics are some of the worst offenders because, by definition, they have a short lifetime. Luckily for you and the planet, cutting down on plastic can be an easy, inexpensive switch. Swap out your daily bottled water for a reusable bottle (we love all the pretty insulated stainless steel options). Opt-out of the plastic grocery store bags and try a reusable tote. Simple switches like these can have a big impact on your plastic waste. These are our favorite eco-friendly products (all available on Amazon) that you can reuse, recycle, and compost.

Image zoom

The Best Reusable Water Bottle: Swell Stainless Steel Water Bottle

One-time-use water bottles are a major plastic pollution culprit. Invest in a glass or metal reusable water bottle and fill it up at the sink instead. S'well's line of sleek insulated bottles comes in cute patterns like marble, woodgrain, and holographic metallics, so you can be on-trend and earth-friendly. Plus, the triple wall stainless steel keeps your cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours.

Buy It: S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 17 oz, Black Marble, $27.26

Image zoom

The New Dryer Sheet: Reusable Wool Dryer Balls

All those dryer sheets you throw away add up, in cost and in waste. Plus, many are oversaturated with irritating fragrances and chemicals that can be harsh on your skin. Try out reusable wool dryer balls to fluff up your clothes. They're dye-free and can last for more than 1,000 loads of laundry.

Buy It: SnugPad XL Size Wool Dryer Balls, $10.99

Image zoom

The Best Reusable Straw: ALINK Stainless Steel Reusable Straws

If you love iced drinks (and who doesn't?), chances are, you go through a lot of straws. You can find reusable, dishwasher-safe straws in stainless steel, silicone, or glass, depending on your preference. If you don’t like the cold metal, silicone tips can make them more comfortable. Most sets come with straight and bent versions and cleaning brushes to make washing them easier. Keep one in your bag so you’ll always have one on the go!

Buy It: ALINK 10.5" Long Stainless Steel Straws, Set of 8, $6.99

Image zoom

Our Favorite Eco-Friendly Disposable Diapers: Pampers Pure Protection Diapers

If you've got kiddos in diapers, opt for cotton diapers without dyes. They're better for the environment and gentler on kids' sensitive skin. Pampers made their Pure Protection collection with renewable electricity, chlorine-free pulp, and recyclable packaging.

Buy It: Pampers Pure Protection Disposable Baby Diapers, $11.99

Image zoom

The Best Compostable Utensils: Repurpose Compostables Utensils Combo Set

Takeout is great, but the pack of plastic utensils they give you? Not so great. For lunch at the office or family parties where you still want disposable items, Repurpose Compostables offers a line of plant-based picnicware that you can compost. They have cups, forks, plates, and even bowls so you can potluck for the planet.

Buy It: Repurpose 100% Compostable Plant Based Disposable Utensils, $76.31

Image zoom

The Best Refillable Dental Floss: Glass Dental Lace by Lucky Teeth

Much of your oral health routine involves small pieces of plastic you may not even think about. Of course, you should floss, but you don't have to keep tossing out those pesky plastic floss containers. Try refillable floss, which comes in a small glass container that you can fill with floss again and again. We recommend biodegradable silk floss coated in wax over the traditional nylon floss.

Buy It: Organic Silk Floss in Glass Jar with Tea Tree and Peppermint Essential Oils, $8.99

Image zoom

The Best Produce Bags: Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

If you don't have any reusable grocery bags, it's time to get some! Stash extras in your car or purse so you don't forget to bring them to the store. Amp up your green shopping game with reusable mesh produce bags for your fruits and veggies. Since they're super lightweight (less than 1/3 ounce), you can still weigh your produce in them.

Buy It: Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags, $12.97