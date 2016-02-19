Ideas for Garage Storage & Organization
Streamlined Storage
A garage is an optimal place to organize and store not only garage gear but also off-season belongings. This space recruits a variety of storage options, such as a freestanding shelving unit to hold things like cleaning supplies and dog food and a pegboard for tools to maintain a sense of order. A wooden shelf was installed over the door to tuck away seasonal supplies.
Shelf Smarts
Storing boots, bins, soil, and watering cans upright on adjustable shelves frees up space and eliminates clutter on the floor. With adjustable shelving, it's easy to make room for different-size objects as your storage needs change. Simply remount the shelves at different heights to accommodate new items.
Ultimate Organization
Take your garage organization to the next level. See how this garage uses smart storage solutions to streamline sports gear, garden essentials, and more.
All-in-One Workstation
For the ultimate workspace, outfit your garage with a work area that includes a potting table, a metal toolbox on casters, overhead cabinets, and wall-mounted hooks to hang bags and aprons.
Handy Hardware
A pegboard takes simple tool storage to a new level. An assortment of hooks helps keep frequently used gear at hand, such as the screwdrivers, hammer, and twine shown here.
All Hung Up
Add a bit of color to your garage storage. Paint squares on a pegboard to designate spots for specific items. Hang the pegboard on wall stud and equip it with bins for an innovative storage system. The sideways bins stow often-used accessories that are not easily hung from hooks, such as gardening gloves and hose nozzles. Mount a large bucket to the pegboard for a modern take on a hose reel to boost function.
Can It
Here's a new job for a trash can: Use the sturdy containers to store messy things such as birdseed, sand, or salt. Place a cup inside for easy measuring. Print letters onto magnetic paper, cut out the letters, and use to label the cans.
Bin There
Cohesive and functional, these plastic bins are a practical way to bring organization into your garage. They simply click into place along a slatted wall. Transforming the unused space beneath a cabinet into a neat row of bins for regularly used items, such as seed packets, pliers, and painter's tape, means never having to search for small items again.
Move All You Want
Slatted wall panels allow you to mount cabinets to the wall -- without leaving holes in the drywall -- and give you the flexibility to reposition them whenever you need. This 24x24x12-inch cabinet can support up to 150 pounds and is coated to resist corrosion.
Concealed Storage
Curtains aren't just for showers or windows; they are an inexpensive and easy way to neatly conceal garage storage. For a quick fix, install a rod and curtain panels in a corner of your garage.
Smart & Sturdy Hooks
A slatted wall panel can increase your garage's storage capacity by recruiting walls to store large gardening tools. Be sure you use appropriate hooks for heavier items such as shovels, rakes, and power tools.
Clearly Organized
Take a tip from your kitchen and use spice containers in your garage. The petite canisters are perfect for organizing screws, nails, and washers. The clear lids also make it easy to see what's inside, which saves time when you're looking for the right object. Mount a magnetic panel to a pegboard to hold the canisters when not in use.
All in a Row
Rout holes in wooden display shelves for a convenient place to store miscellaneous items such as scissors and zip ties. These small buckets are well-suited for the task, and they add instant charm and accessibility.
Everything in Its Place
Simple modifications helped transform a potting bench into a fully equipped workstation. Large holes routed into a shelf now offer storage for everyday tools. A metal ruler screwed to the bench top is always ready for a quick measurement. Jars, hooks, and magnetic clips provide easy access to tools and workshop necessities.
Multifunctional Bench
Combine different storage solutions to make a complete workstation. This traditional potting bench provides a large surface area for working, while a pegboard keeps tools within reach.
Hung Up to Dry
These general-purpose hooks can secure the most unwieldy tools without consuming too much coveted wall space. Mount hooks to a channeled panel with enough room in between to avoid creating clutter or knocking handles.
Secure and Savvy
Easy-to-install screwdriver racks keep tools in order. Select a design that displays the tool tips so you may easily identify items at a glance.