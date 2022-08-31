6 Garage Shelving Ideas to Help You Store More

Organize tools, gardening supplies, and sports equipment with ease using these garage shelving solutions.

By
Mary Cornetta
Headshot of organizer Mary Cornetta
Mary Cornetta

Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007, however, pursued it as a hobby instead of a career. All of that changed when Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc on Long Island in 2017. Since then, she has worked hands-on and virtually with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes and offices. Mary runs the Sort and Sweet social media accounts, creating content and writing captions with organizing tips and inspiration for more than 12,000 followers. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. She is the owner of the blog, Organized Overall, in which she details how she creates organization in her home.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on August 31, 2022

Owning a house with a garage means being fortunate to have essential extra storage. More often than not, however, garages become clutter magnets. It's tempting to toss things you don't want in your home into the garage with an out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality. The good news? There are plenty of ways to transform your garage into a functional storage spot for everything your family needs.

With ideas for freestanding shelving units and creative wall-mounted storage, the following garage shelving ideas will help you organize your space.

cleaning supply garage storage shelves
Adam Albright

1. Freestanding Shelves

Freestanding shelving units are an excellent organizing tool to use for anything from holiday decor to cleaning supplies. They're relatively inexpensive, available in a variety of sizes and finishes, and allow for customizable heights to fit your needs. Look for garage shelving made of heavy-duty metal with the option to add caster wheels for effortless rearranging.

Use one in the garage to organize bulk products and paper goods so you always know where to go when it's time to refill. Stack clear, lidded bins to hold smaller items and preserve contents from the elements. Label the containers or shelves, and hang S hooks or baskets on the sides for additional storage.

garage shelving with labeled bins
David Patterson

2. Adjustable Track System

Customizable track systems make for extremely efficient garage organization. While these wall-mounted shelves will run you more than a standalone unit, they provide floor-to-ceiling storage that can be adjusted as your lifestyle changes. Place large bins containing seasonal stuff on high shelving, and regularly reached for items, such as the kids' sports gear, into drawers at eye level.

To make your garage shelving system look cohesive, stick to matching or coordinating containers. Clearly marked labels lend a polished appearance and help identify the contents of each bin, especially those near the top.

broom hanging garage storage
Brie Williams

3. Wall-Mounted Hooks

If you currently park a car or two in the garage, or have plans to in the near future, your options for storage might be more limited. However, you can put walls to use to organize tools, cleaning essentials, or gardening supplies. Choose a wall where you have easy access and dedicate it to hooks.

Steer away from adhesive hooks, as they won't hold up when the temperature rises. Instead, mount a pegboard lined with hooks or hang a wire lattice grid and arrange a variety of hooks to suit your items. Use them to lift ladders, rakes, and brooms off the floor to clear up any cluttered corners.

Garage storage, mobile cart, pegboard
Cameron Sadeghpour Photography

4. Pegboard

Pegboards are the quintessential garage organizer and for good reason. They make use of vertical space and can be modified to fit an assortment of things. You can find plywood sheets that fit your needs or, if you're handy, make a DIY pegboard.

Pegboards can be placed above a workbench and used as a spot to store tools like screwdrivers, hammers, or rolls of tape. Or put one to work for other items, like outdoor entertaining essentials. Attach hooks to hang lighting and extension cords, baskets to hold outdoor decor, and a shelf for bins of small items.

garage outdoor gear storage and hanging space
Jay Wilde

5. Floating Shelves

Professional organizers advise grouping categories or similar items together to make them easier to find and, in many cases, put them back. Use sturdy, wall-mounted shelves to create an organized garage storage system.

Store bikes on hooks with helmets, cycling shoes, and a tire pump on nearby floating shelves. Or divide a series of shelves by season, with camping gear, ski equipment, and beach supplies. Grouping items by function or season goes a long way in keeping things neat in the garage.

gardening supply wall storage garage
Marty Baldwin

6. Utilize Nooks and Crannies

If your garage has framed walls, avoid wasted space by using them to your advantage. A unique and functional organization system is within reach with a little bit of creativity and a handful of supplies.

Add shallow shelves from stud to stud to store small paint cans and building supplies. Hang brushes along an attached dowel rod and install hooks for hand tools, like spades or trowels. Bungee cords installed across studs keep tall equipment, like brooms and rakes, in order. Baskets contain tape, rollers, and sandpaper, while binder clips keep gardening gloves together and easy to hang from hooks.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
wall storage hooks bike rods hanging clothes shoes bags
8 Space-Saving Ways to Store Your Bike
gardening work table with pots
Shed Organization Ideas to Keep Your Outdoor Supplies Neat and Tidy
organized garage corner labeled totes work area ride-on toys
This Under-the-Radar Amazon Storefront Has Everything You Need to Declutter Your Garage
pantry with white bins
38 Organization Tips for Every Room in Your Home
organized garage corner labeled totes work area ride-on toys
27 Genius Garage Organizer Ideas and Products for a Manageable Space
Shelving display in kitchen with cups and bowls
25 Easy Weekend Projects That Cost Less Than $20
garage storage
The 14 Best Garage Storage Systems That Reduce Clutter
closet shelving show organization and clothing
Our Best Shoe Storage Ideas for Your Closet, Entryway, and More
modern keep sleek organize kitchen
34 Ingenious Ways to Store More in Your Kitchen
laundry room white open shelves with folded towels and products
28 Towel Decor Ideas for Pretty (and Practical) Bathroom Storage
Card Placeholder Image
Easy Closet Organizing Ideas to Keep Everything in Order
Fruit bowl with bottles on trolley
26 Creative Ideas to Turn Flea-Market Finds into Simple DIY Storage
racks mounted on patterned wall at home
Rethink Flea Market Finds: 48 Amazing Projects, Hacks, and Revamps
Rubbermaid Big Max Storage Shed
The 13 Best Outdoor Storage Essentials for Your Backyard
person drilling piece of wood to make DIY wooden garage shelves
How to Build Garage Shelves 
pool with bright inner tubes and balloons
6 Storage Ideas for Pool Floats and Water Toys