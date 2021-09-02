The 11 Best Garage Storage Systems That Reduce Clutter
Garages tend to house a lot more than just cars, bicycles, and tools. Homeowners might use extra garage space for items that aren't ready to be tossed out, seasonal gear, and miscellaneous storage boxes. Unfortunately, these piles usually turn into mazes or straight-up messes. If you can relate, it's time for a garage organization makeover.
First, channel your inner Marie Kondo and go through everything in your garage, then donate, recycle, or throw away any items you no longer use. If you want to keep more than your garage can manage, consider renting a self-storage unit near your home.
Once you remove unnecessary clutter, you're ready to add garage storage solutions. You can choose from a variety of systems, such as shelving units, hangers, custom cabinetry, and overhead storage. Before you decide on the design, consider your budget, garage size, and amount of storage. Plus, you'll want to take note of the types of items you're storing.
For families with multiple bicycles, look for wall racks or overhead storage. Freestanding garage cabinets, like the Husky steel cabinet and this one on Amazon, are excellent options for cleaning supplies, tools, and other items that can be grouped together in one convenient location. If your garage doubles as a workspace for projects, a custom-built workbench storage system provides ample room for tools, cabinets, and countertop space.
The Best Garage Storage Systems of 2021
- Editor's Choice: Rubbermaid FastTrack Rail System
- Best for Tools: Elfa Closet Systems
- Most Customizable: The Home Depot
- Best Rolling Cabinet: Seville Cabinet Storage
- Best Cabinet System: Closets by Design
- Best Shelving Unit: Amazon Basics Shelving Unit
- Best Workbench Storage: California Closets
- Best Ball Storage: Kinghouse Sports Equipment Organizer
- Best Wall Storage: Gorgeous Garage Shelving System
- Best Bike Storage: Steadyrack Wall-Mounted Bike Rack
- Best Overhead Storage: Tailored Living Automated Storage
You can find a variety of DIY garage storage options on Amazon and at Lowe's that are easy to install and budget-friendly. If you're interested in creating a customized garage storage system, there are plenty of services available. The Home Depot has garage organization experts who design and install systems that suit your needs based on an in-person or virtual consultation. Other companies that specialize in custom storage include California Closets and Closets by Design.
Whether you want a quick solution or a made-to-order design, we've highlighted everything you need to know about the best garage storage systems on the market. Keep scrolling to learn more about the different companies and products, and then choose a garage organization system that fits your needs.
Related Items
Editor's Choice: Rubbermaid FastTrack Rail System
Rachel Weber, digital deputy editor at Better Homes & Gardens, recommends this garage storage system by Rubbermaid, saying it's "a convenient, affordable product line that's perfect for leveraging every inch of vertical storage space." With four types of hooks, the organizer can hold a variety of items, including shovels, extension cords, ladders, and lawn chairs. The hooks support items up to 25 or 50 pounds, which means you can easily hang the majority of your equipment. Not only is this storage kit editor-approved, but it's also a great value. One customer claimed that buying this system as a kit, rather than purchasing the rails and hooks separately, saves you about $50.
"I have a few of these sets in my garage, and I really like having the flexibility to move things around as the seasons change or as my family's needs change," says Weber.
Buy It: Rubbermaid FastTrack Rail System ($109, Lowe's)
Best for Tools: Elfa Closet Systems
The Container Store is a one-stop-shop for home organizing solutions, including garage storage. Its original custom shelving and drawer system, Elfa, offers high-quality garage shelving units and pegboards for different types of tool storage. Instead of tossing your supplies in a tool chest, consider this Elfa Utility Workshop Organizer Pegboard that customers say "exceeded my expectations." It's constructed of steel, easy to mount, and fully adjustable. The pegboard comes with a variety of holders and hooks to keep small tools neat and tidy. If you want an organizer that can support larger items, the Platinum Elfa Utility Garage with Workstation is an excellent choice. It's designed to hold gardening tools, sporting goods, and cleaning supplies. Serious gardeners will love the Planting Pegboard and Shelves system for storing trimmers, gloves, and planters.
Buy It: Elfa Closet Systems (from $57, The Container Store)
Most Customizable: The Home Depot Garage Storage Installation
Want to create your own garage storage system? The Home Depot is more than just a home improvement store: It has its own team of professional designers and installers who can plan and build your dream garage organization system. To get started, schedule a free virtual or in-home consultation to verify measurements, look at product samples, discuss design options, and get a free quote. The project can be as small as a few shelves or as large as multiple walls of organizers for bikes, tools, and heavy equipment. You can choose from different hardware finishes, accessories, and accents for complete personalization. Once you decide on a system that fits your budget and needs, the team places your order. When it's ready, a professional comes to your home and installs it within one to three business days. Bonus: The Home Depot is offering a 10% discount on installed garages (with a minimum purchase of $500) until February 1, 2022.
Buy It: The Home Depot Garage Storage Installation (from $135 per linear foot, The Home Depot)
Best Rolling Cabinet: Seville Cabinet Storage
More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers give this garage storage cabinet five stars, emphasizing its protective packaging and easy assembly for two people. A few reviewers even say its "look and durability" is similar to Gladiator garage cabinets, which cost about $100 more. Featuring a powder-coated steel body and stainless-steel doors, the heavy-duty storage cabinet is built to last. It has lockable wheels, four shelves, and a 600-pound weight capacity.
"The shelves are adjustable, and I love the clean look it gives our garage. I am seriously considering purchasing another one to replace another open shelving unit in the garage," one customer says. "Also, it is so easy to wheel around and move even fully loaded! I highly recommend this unit!"
Buy It: Seville Cabinet Storage, $217 (originally $237), Amazon
Best Cabinet System: Closets by Design
It's one thing to use your garage as a storage unit but another to turn your space into a functional extension of your home. Leave it to Closets by Design to help you complete this project. In addition to extravagant walk-in closets and laundry rooms, this professional organizing company transforms garages into dream spaces for everyday life. Closets by Design installs top-of-the-line garage cabinets, shelving, and countertops to create an area you can use for more than just typical outdoor equipment. Similar to kitchen cabinets, there are different sizes, finishes, and hardware styles to choose from. Schedule a free in-home design consultation by filling out this form.
Buy It: Custom Garage Storage (price varies, Closets by Design)
Best Shelving Unit: Amazon Basics Shelving Unit
You can't go wrong with a steel shelving unit like this one by Amazon Basics—especially when it's only $60. As Amazon's best-selling utility rack, it's a customer favorite with more than 65,000 five-star ratings. The four-shelf design stands at 54 inches tall, holds up to 1,400 pounds, and doesn't require any tools for assembly. You can move the wire shelves as close or far apart as you want thanks to its adjustable design. Additionally, the shelving unit works well in pantries, playrooms, closets, and basements.
"So we have a LOT of stuff, and we needed shelving in the garage to go along the sides. I bought eight units and could only put six in the garage at a time," one shopper says. "We found uses for the other two. They are not as deep as some, but that makes parking in the garage so much easier. I personally love them. Great for renters, in closets, and for outside storage."
Buy It: Amazon Basics Shelving Unit ($60, Amazon)
Best Workbench Storage: California Closets
If you spend a lot of time in your garage working on projects, look no further than California Closets for your organization needs. California Closets workbench storage systems are ideal for those who love gardening, woodworking, or simply organizing their tool collection. No matter the size of your space or budget, this company maximizes every square inch of wall space. Garage accessories include seamless slab cabinet doors, spacious countertops, storage baskets, and track wall systems. Bonus: California Closets offers sustainable materials and products that you can ask your designer about during a free virtual consultation.
Buy It: Custom Workbench Storage (from $175 per linear foot, California Closets)
Best Ball Storage: Kinghouse Sports Equipment Organizer
Keep your family's sporting goods in one easy-to-access place with this spacious garage storage rack. Providing two deep bins and four long baskets, the steel cart holds balls, helmets, tennis rackets, skateboards, baseball gloves, and other sports gear. One side of the rack has hooks for practice bags and ball caps, and the other features specially designed hangers for baseball and softball bats. The cart also moves easily thanks to its smooth rolling wheels. If you have a home gym, this organizer is also great for indoor use.
"So glad I purchased this for my home," one customer writes. "We have four kids, and our garage needed some quick organization. This was easy, and kids can easily access their stuff. I wish I had gotten it sooner! So easy to put together too!"
Buy It: Kinghouse Sports Equipment Organizer ($119, Amazon)
Best Wall Storage: Gorgeous Garage Shelving System
Unlike companies that install custom cabinets and workstations, Gorgeous Garage design and installation service offers garage shelving systems that cost a lot less due to the types of materials. The company's signature design is the Monkey Bar storage system that features levels of racks under shelving units. With this system, you can triple the amount of storage space underneath each shelf. The top shelf is great for holding heavy storage bins, and the layered storage hangs tools, sports gears, and other outdoor essentials. What's more, you can adjust hooks and bars as needed to fit a variety of items. If you're interested in pricing and design options, get a free estimate from a dealer near you.
Buy It: Gorgeous Garage Shelving System (price varies, Gorgeous Garage)
Best Bike Storage: Steadyrack Bike Rack
Bikes can take up quite a bit of space on garage floors, which is why you should consider a wall-mounted bike rack. This garage storage solution has a 4.8-star rating from shoppers who say it has "rock-solid construction" and is "very easy to move bikes in and out." Many customers claim their favorite feature of the rack is the swivel design that pivots up to 160 degrees. Not only does this function save space, but it also makes it a breeze to get bikes on and off the rack. There are four different types of racks—Classic, Fat, Fender, and Mountain—all of which fit most kid- and adult-sized bicycles.
"We purchased three of these and installed them in a small section of our garage," one shopper says. "They look great on the wall and when in the closed position, take up only minimal space. It is quite easy to put the bikes on and take them off for a lightweight young adult to an older person who has limited capability for lifting. These take hardly any effort to get bikes into place."
Buy It: Steadyrack Wall-Mounted Bike Rack ($90, Amazon)
Best Overhead Storage: Tailored Living Automated Storage
In addition to maximizing wall space, consider adding overhead garage storage to your ceiling. Typically, this design is most suitable for storing items you don't use often; however, Tailored Living has automated garage lifts that allow you to elevate and take down items at the press of a button. Each lift supports 100 pounds, which means you'll most likely need multiple units for bikes, kayaks, and other heavy gear. Tailored Living also offers overhead garage storage without the smart features for secure organization that isn't as expensive. Head to this page to sign up for a free design consultation. For an affordable DIY option, check out this best-selling ceiling mounted storage rack on Amazon.
Buy It: Tailored Living Automated Storage (price varies, Tailored Living)