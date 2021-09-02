The 11 Best Garage Storage Systems That Reduce Clutter

Editor's Choice: Rubbermaid FastTrack Rail System

Rachel Weber, digital deputy editor at Better Homes & Gardens, recommends this garage storage system by Rubbermaid, saying it's "a convenient, affordable product line that's perfect for leveraging every inch of vertical storage space." With four types of hooks, the organizer can hold a variety of items, including shovels, extension cords, ladders, and lawn chairs. The hooks support items up to 25 or 50 pounds, which means you can easily hang the majority of your equipment. Not only is this storage kit editor-approved, but it's also a great value. One customer claimed that buying this system as a kit, rather than purchasing the rails and hooks separately, saves you about $50.

"I have a few of these sets in my garage, and I really like having the flexibility to move things around as the seasons change or as my family's needs change," says Weber.

Buy It: Rubbermaid FastTrack Rail System ($109, Lowe's)