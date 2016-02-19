Absolutely Gorgeous Detached Garage Designs
Detached Garage Detailing
Although consideration of your house's details are important to the design of a detached garage, other hardscape pieces can lend inspiration, too. Here, the structure is integrated with a fence -- the wall extending seamlessly into the yard's borders -- and a curved roof detail replicating other fence features. A collection of neatly trimmed shrubs offers a transition between structures and landscape.
Detail-Worthy Detached Garage
Even if a detached garage doesn't have living space, house-like details can add enviable design beauty. Here, a half-circle window at the roofline allows in natural light, while the mini portico over the side door -- as well as a narrow accent flower bed -- add interest to the structure's side profile.
Rustic and Refined Detached Garage
Plenty of modern-day garage upgrades do a good job recalling more traditional garage features. Here, the pretty wood door -- made to resemble closures on a barn or horse stable -- is actually a contemporary roll-up entry. Rich shake shingles set at an angle on the upper half of the garage and a pop-up window cupola also tie the structure to the home.
Exterior Color Tips
Landscape Planning with a Detached Garage
A little planning can help your detached garage become a well-integrated piece of your landscape instead of an afterthought. Here, a classic structure feels in step with the collection of outdoor hardscape and landscape elements, including an outdoor paved living space and a wide planting bed. Pretty greenery softens the entryway of the garage, while brick insets define borders and offer visual variety in the drive’s lead-up to the garage.
Traditional Detached Garage Upgrade
Details make a difference in a detached garage that's blah and one that's a standout architectural element in the landscape. Here, this story-and-a-half space benefits from traditional extras, including shutters, light fixtures, and double garage doors that open at the center.
Charming Detached Garage
A Driveway + Detached Garage
Extras, such as miniature shake shingles and a sweet window box, elevate the style of this detached garage. There's also a good aesthetic lesson here with the driveway and the brick garage detail: The two complement each other both in color and patterning.
Detached Garage Garden Oasis
Tucked at the end of a long drive, this pretty detached garage includes a few key elements to integrate it into the charming cottage garden. Cross-hatching on the doors offers an interesting visual element, while a continuous window box over the garage doors offers a connection between the planted landscape and the garage structure.
Cape Cod-Inspired Detached Garage
Although the car-entry space to a garage generally must be unobstructed, a garage door can be a good spot to include welcoming details. In this seaside-focused space, the homeowners added a pergola adjacent to the door; it offers a landing spot for people headed up to the second-floor space as well as a spot for flowering vines.
Detached Garage Getaway
This pretty garage includes lots of inspiring ideas to refashion your own detached space. For starters, a narrow pergola, extending off the face of the garage, offers shade and structural interest. When cars are parked, the pavers -- inset around larger sections of concrete -- make for a relaxing seating nook, and the window boxes add a flower-friendly touch to the space. Extras include cottage-style light fixtures and detailed garage doors for a pulled-together aesthetic.
Detached Garage Retreat
In place of car storage, this garage offers a focal point for an outdoor living retreat. The doors -- painted a cheery yellow -- slide to the side to open and supply a covered spot for outdoor dining and relaxing. A gravel area offers a softer edge to the patio, and an oversize barn-style light casts a soft glow at the space’s entry.
Detached Garage Turned Gathering Space
A one-car detached garage got new life as a garden retreat thanks to a few clever design twists. The large car-entry door was replaced with a smaller inset that still opens wide to allow air and entry. The tile floor offers an easy-care surface for plenty of foot traffic, and a pretty oversize light casts welcome illumination on the entry.
Detached Garage with the Extras
For detached garages that also include living space, details can add welcome interior amenities. Here, the upper level space includes an operable window and skylight. A miniature trellis adds visual relief for the front facade, while pretty gray-blue shingles pick up the brighter hue in the home's shutters.