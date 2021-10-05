The Best Space Heaters for Your Garage, According to Home Heating Experts

Atomi Smart Tower Space Heater

What we love: Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, overheat and tip-over protection, oscillating feature.

Things to keep in mind: A previous version of this heater had a beeping sound that reviewers complained about, so be sure to get the updated version that does not beep.

The Smart Tower ceramic heater from Atomi checks all the boxes for an effective, reliable, and safe space heater for your garage. It puts out 1,500 watts, but according to Atomi and reviewers, it can heat up to 750 square feet. It's Wi-Fi enabled, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has three settings: low heat, high heat, and an eco setting.

Need extra peace of mind? It's cool to the touch, and not only does it offer automatic overheating and tip-over shut off, but you'll immediately get an alert if it does happen to tip over. However, with a wobble-free base, it's set up for minimal tipping.