The Best Space Heaters for Your Garage, According to Home Heating Experts
Colder months are approaching, but that doesn't mean you have to shiver while you're finishing a DIY project or organizing garden tools in your garage. If you're looking for the best space heater to keep you warm and safe while you work, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are the best space heaters for your garage, according to home heating experts.
Best Space Heaters for your Garage
- Atomi Smart Tower Space Heater This oscillating space heater is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, and sends real-time alerts to your smartphone.
- De'Longhi Ceramic Tower Heater A smart heater with a slim design that saves space without sacrificing power.
- Isiler Space Heater Don't let the size (or price) fool you. This tiny device packs a lot of heat.
- Aikoper Space Heater A powerful ceramic tower heater that comes with an eight-hour timer and automatic tip-over shut-off.
- Pelonis Ceramic Tower This quiet option quickly heats up your space without disrupting your other senses.
- Lasko Ceramic Tower Space Heater Excellent for heating a large area, this oscillating tower serves up high heat at a low price.
How to Pick a Space Heater That's Right for Your Garage
Start by considering the contents of your garage (perhaps it's time to declutter). Do you have any flammable materials, such as gasoline, wood stain, paint thinners, or other oils and paints? Do children or pets have access to your garage? The answers to these questions will help inform your choice.
"Look for units with a tip-over shut-off feature and make sure the unit will not burn a child or fur baby if they touch it," advises Lanier English, corporate operations officer at McCoy's Heating and Air.
If you want to take the safest route, opt for a ceramic space heater over one that's infrared or propane-fueled. "Ceramic heaters have more safety features in place that would help to prevent potential issues," says Darren Hudema, director of training & technical services at PuroClean. Check that the space heater has been ETL (Electrical Testing Lab) or UL (Underwriters Laboratories) listed, says Hudema. This will indicate that it has completed a series of safety checks that render it safe for your home.
You'll also want to take into account the size of your garage or the area you want to heat. Traditionally, 10 watts heats a square foot, so if your garage is 200 square feet, you'll look for a space heater that's around 2,000 watts.
How to Safely Operate Your Space Heater
"Make sure that you plug your space heater directly into the outlet and not into an extension cord," warns Hudema.
He also explains that you can safely operate two space heaters in one garage as long as you're not exceeding the circuit rating. National electrical code requires that a circuit breaker trips at 80% of its load, so if your space heater is drawing more than that, plug them into two separate circuits.
For optimal heating, place your space heater in a cool corner of your garage and position the heater to face outward. Make sure the area around the heater is clean and free of anything flammable.
How to Maintain Your Space Heater
Keep your space heater clean and free of dust and hair. This not only keeps you safe, but it also helps your heater operate at an optimal level.
Make sure the filter, the unit itself, and the space around your heater are clean. Check the cord for any frayed or damaged parts. If it's damaged in any way, unplug it immediately. If it's a three-prong outlet, make sure it's grounded.
Taking into account our heating expert's safety recommendations, the following heaters are all ceramic, ETL listed, and offer numerous other features to keep you safe.
Related Items
Atomi Smart Tower Space Heater
What we love: Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, overheat and tip-over protection, oscillating feature.
Things to keep in mind: A previous version of this heater had a beeping sound that reviewers complained about, so be sure to get the updated version that does not beep.
The Smart Tower ceramic heater from Atomi checks all the boxes for an effective, reliable, and safe space heater for your garage. It puts out 1,500 watts, but according to Atomi and reviewers, it can heat up to 750 square feet. It's Wi-Fi enabled, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has three settings: low heat, high heat, and an eco setting.
Need extra peace of mind? It's cool to the touch, and not only does it offer automatic overheating and tip-over shut off, but you'll immediately get an alert if it does happen to tip over. However, with a wobble-free base, it's set up for minimal tipping.
De'Longhi TCH8093ERSB Ceramic Tower Heater
What you'll love: Chic design, customizable temperature settings, space saver.
Things to keep in mind: Reviewers wish the base was sturdier.
This slim ceramic heater's sleek, smart design is its top drawing point, but the safety features make it a great choice, as well. Sitting at 28 inches, it's one of the tallest tower space heaters on the list, but the slim surface takes up less space than traditional tower heaters.
The De'Longhi heater offers tip-over shut-off and overheat protection, and it also allows you to customize its settings. The eco feature automatically reduces the heat when you've reached your desired temperature so you can finish that garage organization project without having to turn your heater on and off.
Isiler Space Heater
What we love: Small size, lightweight, portable.
Things to keep in mind: Reviewers say it's a bit noisy.
This small-but-mighty ceramic space heater measures 7 x 6.7 x 6 inches, but still produces 1,500 watts of heat. According to Isiler, this small portable heater can quickly warm about 108 square feet, but reviewers say this "beast" can take on much more than that.
The heater is cool to the touch and has an automatic tip-over shut-off as well as an automatic shut-off once your desired temperature has been reached, so it's a good choice if you've got pets or kids to keep in mind.
Aikoper Space Heater
What we love: Quiet, oscillating feature, overheat and tip-over protection.
Things to keep in mind: Reviewers say the remote control is difficult to use.
Aikoper packs multiple features into this 2-foot-tall oscillating ceramic heater. This 1,500-watt tower heater comes with a remote control, eight-hour timer, and safety features such as cool housing, overheat protection, and automatic shut-off if tipped over.
Reviewers note that it's very quiet, and even though it puts out 1,500 watts, it can heat up to 700 feet—it just takes a little more time.
Pelonis PHTPU1501 Ceramic Tower
What we love: Overheat and tip-over protection, oscillating feature, quiet.
Things to keep in mind: Reviewers say it's hot to the touch.
Sitting just under 2 feet tall, this ceramic tower heater from Pelonis comes with a host of features: a programmable thermostat, remote control, overheating and tip-over auto shut-off qualities, and oscillation. It promises to heat up to 70 degrees in three seconds and operates on low, high, and eco modes.
Reviewers say it's quiet, but report that it can become hot to the touch, so this is not the best option if you have furry friends or children playing nearby.
Lasko 751320 Ceramic Tower Space Heater
What we love: Automatic overheat protection, oscillating feature, three-year warranty.
Things to keep in mind: No auto-tip shut off feature.
This ceramic tower space heater sits just under two feet and produces 1,500 watts of heat power. According to Lasko, this will comfortably heat around 300 square feet, so it's a great option for heating your garage. It comes with a remote control and high heat (1,500w) and low heat (900w) options, as well as a seven hour timer and a three-year warranty.
It's cool to the touch, and while it does have overheat protection, it does not come with auto-tip shut off. However, the oscillating feature makes this a great choice for heating a large area, such as a garage.