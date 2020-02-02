The Prettiest Peel-and-Stick Tiles to Instantly Upgrade Your Floor

These easy-to-install options can save you hundreds on remodeling costs.

By Jessica Bennett
February 02, 2020
Graphic patterned tile is having a moment in kitchens and baths right now. But with the average cost of tile materials and installation between $1,000 and $1,500 for a typical 5x8-foot bathroom, upgrading your floors with trendy decorative tile can quickly drain your remodeling budget. Now, you can skip some of the hassle and expense with peel-and-stick, self-adhesive tiles. This DIY-friendly alternative is easy to install with zero drying time (just peel off the adhesive backing and stick!). Even better, it comes at a fraction of the cost of traditional options like ceramic or porcelain. Here are some of our favorite peel-and-stick tile options to add instant style to your floors, each one coming in at less than $80 for 40 square feet.

The Home Depot

Blue Patterned Peel-and-Stick Tiles

These self-adhesive vinyl tiles recreate the look of patterned cement tiles without the time-consuming (and expensive) installation. Rich blue hues and a Moroccan-inspired motif make a bold statement on kitchen or bathroom floors. Featuring a textured, water-resistant finish, these 12-inch square tiles can be applied over plywood, vinyl, or concrete subfloors.

Buy It: FloorPops Capri Peel and Stick Floor Vinyl Tiles, $37.99 for set of 20 tiles, The Home Depot

Courtesy of Wayfair

Terrazzo Self-Adhesive Floor Tile

Terrazzo is back and better than ever, and this peel-and-stick floor tile makes it easy to adopt the throwback look in your space. The textured vinyl surface is decorated with a speckled mosaic design that mimics the mixed stone material. These 12x12-inch waterproof tiles are sold as a set of 45.

Buy It: Achim Importing Co. Tivoli Self Adhesive Vinyl Tile, $0.79 per square foot, Wayfair

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Black-and-White Geometric Tiles

A black star motif pops against a crisp white background on these peel-and-stick floor tiles. Made of vinyl with a textured, low-luster finish, the tiles are water-resistant and washable, so they work well in high-traffic areas that often need to be cleaned, like entryways, kitchens, and bathrooms. The 12-inch self-adhesive squares are sold in a set of 20.

Buy It: FloorPops Altair Peel and Stick Floor Tiles, $29.80 for set of 20 tiles, The Home Depot

Courtesy of Amazon

Hexagon Tile Peel-and-Stick Flooring

Outfit your floors with an intricate hexagon-tile design that doesn't require messy grout or special tools. This peel-and-stick version is easy to install and durable enough for kitchen and bathroom floors. The classic black, gray, and white hexagon shapes form an eye-catching diamond pattern.

Buy It: FloorPops Leyton Peel & Stick Floor Tile, $11.98 for set of 10 tiles, Amazon

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Moroccan-Inspired Peel-and-Stick Tiles

Add Moorish style to your home's utilitarian spaces with these Moroccan-inspired tiles. The peel-and-stick design features a pattern of quatrefoils and floral shapes, an on-trend palette of cool grays, and a water-resistant finish. Each tile measures 12x12 inches, and they're sold as a set of 20.

Buy It: FloorPops Sevilla Peel and Stick Floor Tiles, $38.98 for set of 20 tiles, The Home Depot

Courtesy of Wayfair

Colorful Peel-and-Stick Tiles

With a striking mix of colors and geometric shapes, these vinyl floor tiles are perfect for adding personality to a powder room, entryway, or kids' playroom. The removable and repositionable appliqués can be used on a variety of floor types, including linoleum, tile, cement, and wood flooring. Sold as a set of 36, the 12-inch tiles can be cut with scissors to fit your space.

Buy It: Floor Adorn Self-Adhesive Decorative and Removable Vinyl Applique, $1.89 per square foot, Wayfair

Courtesy of Amazon

Parquet-Style Peel-and-Stick Floor Tiles

Get a high-end look on a modest budget with these vinyl tiles that mimic hardwood parquet flooring. The 1.2-millimeter-thick faux oak planks are arranged in a pattern of triangles and finished with a glossy sheen. Simply peel off the adhesive backing and apply 12-inch square tiles to the floor for an instant elegant upgrade—no glue or adhesives necessary.

Buy It: Achim Home Furnishings Nexus 12-Inch Vinyl Tile, $15.74 for set of 20 tiles, Amazon

