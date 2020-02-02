Graphic patterned tile is having a moment in kitchens and baths right now. But with the average cost of tile materials and installation between $1,000 and $1,500 for a typical 5x8-foot bathroom, upgrading your floors with trendy decorative tile can quickly drain your remodeling budget. Now, you can skip some of the hassle and expense with peel-and-stick, self-adhesive tiles. This DIY-friendly alternative is easy to install with zero drying time (just peel off the adhesive backing and stick!). Even better, it comes at a fraction of the cost of traditional options like ceramic or porcelain. Here are some of our favorite peel-and-stick tile options to add instant style to your floors, each one coming in at less than $80 for 40 square feet.