Learn the Basics of Flooring

Here are three oft-forgotten floor-shopping considerations:

1. Sheet, plank, or tile? The type of installation is important if you're doing it yourself. But it's also a question of aesthetics. Determine where -- or if -- you want to see seams or grout lines.

2. How do you clean it? There is no such thing as a maintenance-free floor. Carpet requires vacuuming and periodic deep cleaning. Wood floors need dusting, waxing, and occasional refinishing. Even hard-wearing ceramic tiles must be grout-sealed and mopped.

3. How does it feel? Make sure you know how your flooring choices feel -- and sound -- underfoot. Moisture-hardy tile in the bath, for example, might be too cold for some bare feet.