How to Install Laminate Wood Flooring for an Affordable Home Makeover

Step 3

Install the underlayment to your floating laminate floor. Clear the floor of staples, nails, and other debris. Roll out the underlayment. Do not overlap adjoining strips. Use the utility knife to cut pieces as needed. The foam underlayment deadens sound and helps the floor feel more resilient and durable.

Editor's Tip: Some flooring planks come with underlayment padding already installed. If you have this type of flooring, you do not need to install the traditional underlayment.