Everything You Need to Know About Exterior Paint Primer

Just as with interior painting projects, creating a flawless foundation helps result in an enduring exterior paint job. Take the following steps before starting to paint.

--Protect surrounding areas. Lay drop cloths over any nearby structures and plants to keep them from getting splattered.

--Clean all exterior surfaces. Use a hose or power washer to remove dust and dirt.

--Check for mildew. Remove lingering mildew using a mix of 1 part bleach to 3 parts water. Leave on for 20 minutes, and rinse.

--Prep trim and siding. Remove extraneous screws and hardware, scrape off blistering and peeling paint, sand rough edges, fill holes and cracks, and replace cracking caulk at wall joints and around windows.