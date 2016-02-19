Siding Price Guide

Material Type:

Wood

What You Need to Know:

Solid wood boards are milled in several styles, sizes, species, grades, and finishes. Shakes and shingles are sold as pieces or attached to plywood panels to ease installation.

Other Considerations:

Offers some insulation value. Cedar and redwood species are naturally decay-resistant. Wood is flammable; look for products factory-treated with flame retardant.

Durability/Maintenance:

Redwood and cedar last 50+ years. Leave wood to weather naturally or renew stained or painted finishes every few years. Damaged boards are easy to repair and refinish.

Cost:

Cedar, about $5 per lineal foot, uninstalled. Price varies by region.