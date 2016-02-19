Siding Price Guide
Exterior Siding Options
Style, cost, maintenance, and durability are some of the factors to consider when choosing siding. Fortunately, there are more options than ever.
Fiber-Cement Siding
Material Type:
Fiber-Cement
What You Need to Know:
Made of portland cement, sand, wood fiber, water, and additives. Smooth or wood textures available. Some have protective urethane coating.
Other Considerations:
Fire-resistant and termite-proof. Won't rot or crack. Resists damage from hail and debris. Holds paint longer than wood siding.
Durability/Maintenance:
Limited, transferable warranties up to 50 years. Paint jobs should last about 15 years.
Cost:
$7 and up per lineal foot, uninstalled. Price varies by region.
Wood Siding
Material Type:
Wood
What You Need to Know:
Solid wood boards are milled in several styles, sizes, species, grades, and finishes. Shakes and shingles are sold as pieces or attached to plywood panels to ease installation.
Other Considerations:
Offers some insulation value. Cedar and redwood species are naturally decay-resistant. Wood is flammable; look for products factory-treated with flame retardant.
Durability/Maintenance:
Redwood and cedar last 50+ years. Leave wood to weather naturally or renew stained or painted finishes every few years. Damaged boards are easy to repair and refinish.
Cost:
Cedar, about $5 per lineal foot, uninstalled. Price varies by region.
Engineered Wood
Material Type:
Engineered Wood
What You Need to Know:
Plywood or hardboard made into lap panels or 4x8-foot sheets. Sold unfinished or factory-primed. Comes in smooth or embossed textures.
Other Considerations:
Low cost. Dimensionally stable. Cuts and handles like solid-wood siding but without imperfections to work around. Cut ends are vulnerable to water damage so need to be sealed when installed.
Durability/Maintenance:
Warranties of 20-30 years. Exposed cuts or edges can weather or decay. Will need repainting every five to 10 years, preferably with acrylic latex paint.
Cost:
$8 and up per lapboard, uninstalled. Price varies by region.
Vinyl Siding
Material Type:
Vinyl
What You Need to Know:
Extruded from PVC into smooth and wood-grain textures. Quality panels are at least 0.044 inch thick. Some brands' insulated-foam backing adds impact resistance.
Other Considerations:
It's inexpensive and won't rot or peel. Dark tones might fade. Not recommended for painting, so color options limited to manufacturer's offering.
Durability/Maintenance:
Should last about 40 years. Maintenance generally low. Spray off annually with a garden hose. Remove mildew with a soft cloth and a household cleaner or a solution of 30 percent vinegar, 70 percent water.
Cost:
$6 and up per lineal foot, uninstalled. Price varies by region.
Metal Siding
Material Type:
Metal
What You Need to Know:
Aluminum siding or steel siding comes smooth or embossed with wood grain. Some codes might require electrical grounding. Steel isn't suitable near saltwater or in heavily polluted areas.
Other Considerations:
Resists fire, rot, and insects. Wide range of factory-baked enamel colors. A poor insulator. Scratches on steel siding will rust. Aluminum siding can dent.
Durability/Maintenance:
Lasts 40 years to life of building. Maintenance generally low. Check annually for scratches and dents. Needs occasional washing with a garden hose and soft-bristle brush.
Cost:
$13 and up per lineal foot, uninstalled. Price varies by region.
Brick and Stone Siding
Material Type:
Brick or Stone
What You Need to Know:
Classic material from fired clay, or from quarried material such as limestone. Comes in many sizes, colors, and textures. Brick and stone need to be supported by the foundation.
Other Considerations:
Won't rot, burn, or fade and provides excellent sound and thermal insulation. May result in lower insurance rates. Expensive in many regions. Installation costs can be high.
Durability/Maintenance:
Brick and stone should last a century. Mortar joints require annual checking for cracks, which should be repaired as soon as possible. Periodic cleaning might also be required.
Cost:
$20 and up per square foot, uninstalled. Costs vary by type and region.
Stone Veneer and Brick Veneer
Material Type:
Brick and Stone Veneer
What You Need to Know:
Lightweight aggregates, portland cement, and pigments are cast to imitate brick or stone. Panels typically 1/2 to 4 inches thick. Usually applied to a wood-frame wall.
Other Considerations:
Wide variety of stone styles to choose from. Fireproof; expensive. Requires professional installation. Freeze/thaw cycles and setting can weaken mortar joints.
Durability/Maintenance:
Should last the life of the building. Virtually maintenance-free. Hose off annually.
Cost:
$5 per lineal foot, uninstalled. Costs vary by region.
Stucco
Material Type:
Stucco
What You Need to Know:
Traditionally, it's portland cement, lime, building sand, and water applied in three coats over a masonry or frame substrate. Some companies offer one-coat systems.
Other Considerations:
Durable, even in harsh marine climates. Fire-resistant. Stucco on frame is susceptible to water penetration. Expensive and time-consuming to apply.
Durability/Maintenance:
Should last the lifetime of the building. Check annually for cracks, which should be repaired.
Cost:
$9 per square foot, uninstalled. Costs vary by region.
Synthetic Stucco
Material Type:
Synthetic Stucco
What You Need to Know:
Also called exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS). Polymer/cement sprayed onto fiberglass mesh, foam board, or fiber-cement, then topped by a textured finish.
Other Considerations:
Less expensive and less likely to crack than conventional stucco. Energy-efficient. Requires professional installation to prevent problems with interior moisture buildup.
Durability/Maintenance:
Should last the lifetime of the building. Check annually for cracks, which should be repaired. Remove dirt with careful pressure washing. Consider clear masonry sealer in humid areas.
Cost:
$6 and up per square foot, uninstalled. Costs vary by region.
