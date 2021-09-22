LeafFilter Review (2021)
Gutters help direct rainwater off your roof and away from your home. But what happens when they get clogged? If you want to avoid climbing up a ladder to remove debris, it might be time to consider a gutter guard system like LeafFilter. Installed over your existing gutters, gutter guards allow rainwater and snowmelt to flow freely by preventing leaves, dirt, pollen, and other debris from getting inside your gutters.
As one of the largest home improvement companies in the country, LeafFilter manages the production and installation of its gutter guards from start to finish to ensure consistent quality and customer service. "Since 2005, we have installed over 127 million feet of LeafFilter for more than 850,000 homeowners across the United States and Canada," says Chris Counahan, president of LeafFilter Gutter Protection. LeafFilter's parent company, Leaf Home, earned a spot on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies and received the number two ranking in the 2021 Qualified Remodeler magazine Top 500 list.
LeafFilter Gutter Guard Types and Sizes
LeafFilter offers a micromesh gutter guard built from surgical-grade stainless steel. It installs on top of all types of existing gutters, including K-style, round, and copper gutters, and prevents clogging by keeping out everything but water. "We recently unveiled a new product that features the same LeafFilter technology for larger box-style gutters, which is popular in our Canadian markets and customized to fit gutters up to 15 inches," Counahan says. LeafFilter gutters are custom-fit to your exact needs to ensure they work effectively.
To filter rainwater and eliminate debris, LeafFilter uses a patented three-piece micromesh system made up of a micromesh filter, frame, and reinforced internal hangers for support. Surface tension allows water to flow through the micromesh and into your gutters while the built-in pitch and sealed system keep out and shed debris.
LeafFilter Gutter Guard Materials
LeafFilter gutter guards are constructed out of surgical-grade stainless-steel micromesh screens, which are made in Michigan, and durable uPVC frames that are manufactured in Kentucky. The 275-micron mesh screen ensures that even small debris, like dirt, pollen, and shingle grit, cannot travel through your gutters. Technicians also install structural hangers inside gutters, attaching them to the fascia, to support the filter screen and frame. Built to withstand rust, corrosion, and harsh weather conditions, LeafFilter systems are suitable for both hot and cold climates and can handle the weight of sticks and other debris.
LeafFilter is available in a variety of colors to match your gutter system and home, including white, gray, brown, and beige. "We recently worked with Kate Rumson of The Real Houses of IG to add black LeafFilter to her new home, so they seamlessly matched her gutters and roof," Counahan says.
Where to Buy LeafFilter Gutter Guards
LeafFilter has more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada; however, it currently does not have a presence in Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, or South Dakota.
LeafFilter gutter guards must be purchased directly through LeafFilter. The LeafFilter buying process is simple. Start by requesting a free, no-obligation estimate by calling LeafFilter at 1-800-290-6106 or filling out a form on the website. The next step is the on-site estimate where a professional will come to your home to view and measure your gutters before providing a custom recommendation and quote that is valid for one year. In addition to installing gutter guards, LeafFilter will also repair or replace your existing gutters if needed. Once LeafFilter is installed, you can register your product online for a lifetime warranty.
LeafFilter Installation
LeafFilter gutter guards must be professionally installed. The process starts with an inspection of your existing gutters to identify and address any issues before installing LeafFilter. If necessary, the professional installers will repair or replace ineffective parts of your gutter system. Once this is complete, the installation team will clean and prep your gutter system by getting rid of any debris and fixing items like pitch, alignment, and seams, if required. LeafFilter is installed directly onto your existing gutter system with hidden structural hangers that attach securely to the fascia board for additional reinforcement. This attachment method keeps your gutter guards secure and does not require shingles to be lifted. "We take pride in the fact that we do not need to disturb your roof," Counahan says. The installation timing varies by project and could take anywhere from a few hours to an entire day.
Counahan says LeafFilter has not seen much disruption due to the pandemic since they own the whole process, including manufacturing, marketing, sales, and installation. "We're able to control the process and pivot to meet supply and demand as needed," he says.
LeafFilter Cost
LeafFilter requires a free, at-home estimate to provide an accurate cost estimate based on the size and complexity of your project. A professional will examine the type and condition of your existing gutters as well as measure their length to create an estimate. If your existing gutters need to be repaired or replaced before LeafFilter is installed, the cost could be higher. Price estimates are guaranteed for a year. LeafFilter offers financing for 12 months and a 10% discount for seniors and military personnel.
LeafFilter Gutter Guard Maintenance
LeafFilter is a maintenance-free gutter guard solution. Once LeafFilter is installed, your gutters do not need to be cleaned. This durable gutter protection system comes with a transferable lifetime warranty that promises your gutters will remain free of debris for the lifetime of your home. "We have a 100% clog-free guarantee because we truly stand behind our products and what they can provide for homeowners," Counahan says.
LeafFilter Warranty and Customer Service
LeafFilter offers a lifetime transferable warranty so you can maintain peace of mind and easily transfer the warranty to the next homeowner if you sell your house. Other gutter guard manufacturers offer warranties that cover cleanings or debris removal, but LeafFilter stands by its 100% clog-free promise." If at any point LeafFilter allows your gutters to clog with debris, or if your home sustains water damage, we'll either fix the problem or refund the full material purchase price," Counahan says.
If you need to contact LeafFilter, you can reach the customer service team by calling, emailing, or filling out a form on the website. LeafFilter's service and support line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. There is a separate line for free estimates or other questions, which is available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
LeafFilter Reviews
LeafFilter has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot with over 69,000 ratings. It is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has an A+ rating.
"Salesperson was very informative and explained the product in detail. Very happy with the product. Installers did a great job," Nancy writes on Trustpilot.
"Very professional sales and quote process. [I] was able to schedule installation two days after purchase. Quick and effective install and cleanup process," B. Katt writes on Trustpilot. "Should be a great product for years to come and no more getting on a ladder to clean the gutters."
"The installation was very quick. Only issue is the cost is quite high," Kevin writes on Trustpilot.
Are LeafFilter Gutter Guards Worth It?
LeafFilter gutter guards are a good choice for those who live in areas with a lot of trees that typically require more gutter cleanings per year. People who do not want to get on a ladder to clean their gutters may prefer the maintenance-free solution of LeafFilter. LeafFilter can be costly but is worth the investment if you no longer want to worry about clogged gutters. We also appreciate that the gutter guard system comes with a transferable lifetime warranty. If you don't live in an area susceptible to clogged gutters or don't mind cleaning them throughout the year, LeafFilter might not be worth the cost.