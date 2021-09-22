LeafFilter gutter guards must be professionally installed. The process starts with an inspection of your existing gutters to identify and address any issues before installing LeafFilter. If necessary, the professional installers will repair or replace ineffective parts of your gutter system. Once this is complete, the installation team will clean and prep your gutter system by getting rid of any debris and fixing items like pitch, alignment, and seams, if required. LeafFilter is installed directly onto your existing gutter system with hidden structural hangers that attach securely to the fascia board for additional reinforcement. This attachment method keeps your gutter guards secure and does not require shingles to be lifted. "We take pride in the fact that we do not need to disturb your roof," Counahan says. The installation timing varies by project and could take anywhere from a few hours to an entire day.