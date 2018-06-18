How to Repair a Flat Roof

Roofs come in all kinds of shapes, sizes and materials. However, with each unique look, comes unique problems and repairs. For homeowners dealing with a flat roof, it may be common to see small bubbles or tears in the roofing material.

A flat roof is usually slightly sloped. It may be covered with a granular roll roofing, EPDM (which is smooth surfaced), or modified bitumen (which may be smooth or mineral surfaced). Some flat roofs have hot tar built-up roofing, which may have a gravel surface. If you live in an arid region or an older urban area, you may have a large flat roof. Suburban homes sometimes have small flat sections.

Where the roofing curves to meet a wall or chimney, the material may loosen along its topmost edges. Apply plenty of roofing cement to fill the void and smooth the cement so water can run off unimpeded.

An application of aluminum fiber coating quickly seals many small leaks and can prolong the life of a roof. It cannot be applied over a gravel-topped or mineral surfaced roof however. Follow our steps below to learn how to fix it yourself without hiring professional help.