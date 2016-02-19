Composition roofing, usually called asphalt shingles, is the most common roof used on houses. It's lowest in cost and easiest to install. Characteristics:

-- Cellulose or fiberglass mats coated with asphalt and granules

-- Many colors available; lighter colors reduce cooling costs

-- Lightweight with flat profile

-- The heavier the shingle, the longer it will last

-- Algae-resistant granules available for warm, humid climates

-- Cost: Starts at $50 per square (100 square feet), uninstalled