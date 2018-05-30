Once you have the prep work out of the way, you are at the easy part of the job. Painting is easier than preparation—and more rewarding. When you begin to put the paint on, you begin to see the results of all your color planning and preparation.

Exterior painting is fairly straightforward from an organizational point of view. The order of the work proceeds from top to bottom. Not only does this keep spatters from marring fresh paint (if you had applied it from bottom to top), it also gets the most difficult details out of the way first.

What to do with the guttering is always a perplexing question on an outside paint job, and the answer is always remove it. Even if you're not painting the gutters, you need to paint the fascia that supports it. Slipping the brush between the fascia and the gutters will not get the paint where you need it to protect the wood.

To paint your home's soffits and eaves, you'll need to spend between 1 and 2 hours for every 25 linear feet. Before you begin, make sure the exterior has been properly prepped. That includes scraping, repairing, and priming damaged wood, and cleaning the surface thoroughly.

