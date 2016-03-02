Create a permanent welcome mat by tiling or painting a design that contrasts with the porch floor or front stoop. Not only will you not have to worry about replacing the mat when it gets ratty, but you can impress your visitors with your creativity. If you decide to go the tiling route, make sure you select a tile that is appropriate for outdoor use. If your installing tile on sealed concrete, you'll need to grind the surface down before starting so the thin-set mortar will bond.