Colorful Rope-Wrapped Pots
This DIY planter couldn't be any easier. Wrap a long strand of twine or rope around a pot (exact length depends on the size of the pot) and secure with hot glue. Then paint desired strands with colorful latex paint.
Fabric-Covered Stepping-Stones
Bring your favorite fabric outdoors. Not counting dry time, this cute outdoor craft takes only 30 minutes to put together; simply attach a fabric cutout to pavers with polyurethane seal and let dry. Your garden will thank you!
Flowerpot Birdhouse
A simple terra-cotta flowerpot easily becomes a cute birdhouse with the help of a few basic crafts supplies. Secure the pot to a sturdy surface, such as a fence, and add a wooden plaque with a drilled hole. Then sit back, relax, and get ready to watch your feathered friends.
No-Sew Burlap Wrap
The plastic pots that large shrubs and plants come in are often unsightly. Cover them in style with these cute no-sew burlap wraps. Start with a few yards of burlap, then fold over the planter as if you were wrapping a present. Secure with hot glue. Embellish as desired with metallic paint.
Color-Block Concrete Planters
Boring concrete gets a colorful update. Create a color-block effect by portioning off a section of the planter with masking tape, then paint. Let dry and fill with your favorite flowers.
DIY House Numbers
Not only do house numbers look sleek and modern, but they serve an important purpose when guests come to visit. If your front door is far from the street, mount a set near your walkway. Try installing contemporary metal numbers, or opt for a stencil and paint on the digits.
Mini Succulent Garden
This wow-worthy succulent garden takes only a few minutes to assemble. Start by pouring soil into an 18-inch pot. Then add rocks, a taller plant, and succulent cuttings. Finish with colorful tumbled glass, lava rock, and white pumice.
Quick Outdoor Pillow Updates
Upgrade basic outdoor pillows with these three easy hacks. Whether you opt for pom-poms, stamps, or stencils, each pillow is guaranteed to grab attention.
Wine Bottle Chimes
As if you needed an excuse to drink more wine. Make this adorable wind chime by wrapping empty wine bottles with aluminum wire. Hang from a pergola, overhang, or tree.
Dip-Dye Outdoor Place Mats
Pick your favorite color and get to work on these easy dip-dye outdoor place mats. Just fill three plastic tubs with water. Add dye to one bucket, dip the place mat, then use the other two buckets to rinse. Let dry.
Outdoor String Lights
It doesn't get easier than this. Hang string lights in any space you could use a soft glow of light, like near a deck, she-shed, or patio. Lacking outdoor outlets? Opt for battery-operated string lights instead. Add personality with simple DIY updates like colorful paper shades.
Graphic Beach Towels
Equal parts bleach and water applied to a stencil turn basic beach towels from drab to fab. The towels make a great backyard statement piece when hung from a deck or strewn across a lawn chair.
Welcome Home
Greet guests with a summery door mat display. To make this fresh grass design, simply mask off your pattern with tape, then paint with various shades of green.
Key Wind Chime
The best part about this easy DIY? You likely already have the supplies lying around your house. Wrap a tree branch with colorful shades of embroidery floss, then hang old keys at different lengths.
Wildflower Centerpiece
You can make a sweet patio table centerpiece in five minutes. Just fill Mason jars of varying sizes with freshly cut wildflowers and water.