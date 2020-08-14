The Most Sought-After Exterior Home Feature Might Surprise You

When it comes to buying a home, the exterior is a major selling point. It provides that all-important first impression, and certain features can make the difference between love-at-first-sight and onto-the-next. And according to a recent study by Homes.com, the one curb appeal component buyers covet the most is large, plentiful windows.

Image zoom Paul Dyer

The company surveyed more than 5,000 U.S. adults about the importance that certain home features played in their homebuying decisions. Beating out always-popular features like porches and patios, windows snagged the top slots, with just over 19% of respondents naming the size of windows as the most important exterior item they look for. As a close second, about 18% said the number of windows was a crucial factor. The presence of a porch or patio came next at 17%, followed by elements like roof shape and siding style.

It's easy to guess why windows play such a large role in buyers' opinion of a home. On the exterior, they help break up large areas of siding and create an attractive focal point. More windows also bring in natural light, which helps a space appear larger, a visual trick that's especially useful in homes where square footage is tight. Windows also deliver pretty views of the neighborhood and surrounding nature, which adds more life to a room than a solid wall.