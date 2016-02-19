16 Mediterranean-Style Homes with Global-Inspired Beauty

Mediterranean homes typically feature warm neutral exterior colors, but they can also exhibit more vibrant colors such as sky blue, light gold, or even pink. In addition to the stucco, roof, doors, and trim colors, the landscaping can also factor into a bright exterior palette. Here, multicolored plantings tie the colorful Mediterranean house to the surrounding lawn and landscape. The homeowner chose plantings at all levels to embellish the two-story lines of the house as well as the front porch and two balconies.