16 Mediterranean-Style Homes with Global-Inspired Beauty
Mediterranean Architecture
Mediterranean-style homes are heavily influenced by the architecture of Spain and Italy, as well as other European countries, including France, Portugal, and Greece. With its emphasis on warmth and outdoor living, the aesthetic is often associated with wealth and a leisurely lifestyle. Stateside, it gained widespread popularity in the 1920s, especially in California and Florida, where it continues to be a popular house style today.
Small Mediterranean-Style Home
Mediterranean houses often boast sprawling, symmetrical facades, but this architectural style can also be applied to smaller structures. This modest home applies the distinguishing stucco walls and tiled roof with a more approachable look. Several arched openings across the front create a breezeway that offers shade and welcomes cool air into the house.
Mediterranean Home Exteriors
Mediterranean homes vary in style depending on the specific architectural influences, but many of these houses showcase similar exterior elements. Typical characteristics include arched windows and doors, wrought-iron details, clay roof tiles, stucco walls, and spacious outdoor living areas. Several of these distinctive exterior Mediterranean house features, including the stucco and roof materials, are intended to help keep these homes cool in hot, sunny climates.
Mediterranean Home Design
Celebrate the colors and textures of Mediterranean homes with an inviting mix of aged patinas, lush landscaping, and open outdoor rooms. A medieval castle in Italy inspired the architecture of this made-to-look-old home. Rust-colored stucco siding, clay roof tiles, and an eye-catching arched entrance invoke countryside charm.
Luxury Mediterranean Home
This large Mediterranean-style home puts a luxurious twist on traditional Spanish architecture. Reclaimed clay roof tiles and limestone-trimmed exterior windows and doors remain faithful to the home's European inspiration outside. Gas-powered lanterns, simple iron railings, and arched French doors imbue the exterior with old-world style.
Mediterranean Outdoor Living Spaces
Outdoor living spaces play a key role in Mediterranean home plans. Large porches, patios, and courtyards are often surrounded by lush plantings. This Mediterranean-style home relies on a host of patios and loggias (rooms with at least one open side) to graciously extend its livable square footage for gatherings with family and friends. Climbing plants, wrought-iron fixtures, and arched doorways add more Mediterranean charm.
Mediterranean Home Exterior Elements
The front porches of Mediterranean-style homes, especially those with Italian influences, are often defined by stone columns spanned by arches. Roofs feature wide, overhanging eaves with large brackets under the roofline. A variety of terra-cotta tiles top this stucco home, mimicking the look of reclaimed Italian tile without sacrificing durability.
Modern Mediterranean Home
Mediterranean homes generally evoke an antiquated look, but it's possible to apply the style in a modern way. Taking cues from Tuscan landscapes, this home exterior pairs limestone and stucco with overgrouted terra-cotta roof tiles to lend the home an authentic Italian look. However, a crisp exterior color palette and clean-lined windows with sleek black frames give the modern Mediterranean home a contemporary edge.
Mediterranean-Style Landscaping
Vibrant landscaping adds inviting curb appeal to Mediterranean-style homes. These gardens often feature lots of contrast, such as soft foliage against stone walls or tall, sprawling vines next to tidy clipped hedges. A curving walkway garden adds interest to this vine-covered Mediterranean home exterior.
Italian Mediterranean Home
Inspired by Italian architecture, this Mediterranean-style home applies authentic styling with unfussy elegance. Clay roof tiles, grand arches, and a mix of stone and stucco give the exterior a classic Italian appearance. Arches are used inside and outside the home to impart a sense of history in graceful fashion.
Colorful Mediterranean Homes
Mediterranean homes typically feature warm neutral exterior colors, but they can also exhibit more vibrant colors such as sky blue, light gold, or even pink. In addition to the stucco, roof, doors, and trim colors, the landscaping can also factor into a bright exterior palette. Here, multicolored plantings tie the colorful Mediterranean house to the surrounding lawn and landscape. The homeowner chose plantings at all levels to embellish the two-story lines of the house as well as the front porch and two balconies.
Spanish Mediterranean Homes
Spanish Mediterranean-style homes commonly display clean-lined shapes and low-pitched roofs. Elaborate houses might also feature intricate tilework, as seen above and around the front door of this house. Additionally, the windows are embellished with wrought-iron details.
Mediterranean Homes and Gardens
Mediterranean-style homes are particularly well suited to warm-weather locations, such as California, Florida, and southwestern states like Arizona, where outdoor living is a year-round luxury. Indoor living areas are designed to flow seamlessly to outdoor rooms including gardens, courtyards, loggias, terraces, and patios. This Mediterranean house includes vast outdoor areas that welcome gardening, entertaining, and relaxing.
Spanish Mediterranean Architecture
With its low-pitched roof, red roof tiles, and stucco siding, this Southern California home references Spanish and Mediterranean architecture. The windows are flanked by shutters and underscored with brackets, adding architectural interest and a rustic look. The warm, earthy color palette is drawn from natural hues you might find in the Spanish countryside.
Mediterranean Home Exterior Details
Stone walkways are a common characteristic of Mediterranean-style homes and gardens. The curved, red brick walkway leading to this home reflects the roof tiles in both color and pattern. Flowers along the path provide bursts of color.
Mediterranean-Style Stucco
Stucco walls, both inside and out, are one of the most recognizable features of Mediterranean homes. These thick walls help keep the heat out during the day to maintain a cool interior in warm climates. On this Mediterranean-style home, crisp white stucco covers an exterior defined by stylized arches and wrought-iron accents.