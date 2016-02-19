Pick the Perfect Color for Your House
Cottage: Natural Charm
This charming cottage-style home is partially shielded from the street by a beautiful gated fence and landscaping. The color on the walls of the house offers a fresh blue-green backdrop for the lush array of colorful flowers. The reddish-brown door blends nicely with the brick accents on the fence posts and walkway.
Colonial Revival: Pleasing Mix
An attractive combination of colors and textures comes together effortlessly on this Colonial Revival home. A warm blue-gray color on the upper half contrasts beautifully with white below. Exposed wood shingles on certain standout features create a nice focal point, while crisp, white trim ties everything together.
Craftsman: Fresh Earth Tones
This attractive home features a fresh spin on the earth tones that help define the Craftsman style. Arts and Crafts homes typically work well with colors that reflect the style’s emphasis on natural materials and organic colors. Here, well-coordinated greens with cream trim add to the home’s relaxed, timeless curb appeal.
Tudor: Rustic Charm
Classic red brick walls lend rustic charm to Tudor-style homes. Historically accurate, the stucco cladding the center gable is painted creamy white and paired with brown framing.
Cottage: Tweaked Neutrals
Classic colors are tweaked into an up-to-date combination on this cottage-style house. The front door is an especially refreshing off-beat color that single-handedly spices up the home’s neutral palette. Dark trim around the windows matches the roof’s color and provides subtle, but eye-catching, contrast.
Get a Colorful Front Door
Boost curb appeal and show your color personality with a bold front door. Here are a few of our favorite looks.
Victorian: Sophisticated Accents
The warm, sophisticated neutrals and red accents blend beautifully in this Victorian-style house. The ruby red-painted door provides the scheme with a deep contrasting color that’s picked up again on the trim below the cornice, making a great color connection.
Ranch: Warm Neutrals
The aesthetically pleasing beige and brown scheme works particularly well on this sprawling ranch-style home because so much surface area is exposed to the street. Natural stone adds texture to the facade, while the roof, front door, and garage door work in agreement with the trim.
Traditional: White and Bright
This traditional Low Country home features a classic white field color with bright accents. Pale blue shutters and a sunny orange door are a fresh and unexpected break from tradition.
Georgian: Rich Blue
The deep blue of this Georgian-style home is a strong and inviting color. Clean, white trim adds contrast, and a wooden door pops out and acts as a focal point for the perfectly balanced architecture.
Eclectic: All in the Details
A neutral palette is perfect for this eclectic-style house because of the details, such as divided-light windows, a columned portico, and lots of texture. The brick walls are painted a slightly darker shade of gray than the shingled gables, offering subtle contrast. The welcoming red door provides a punch of color.
Cottage: Earthy Textures
This charming cottage-style home features a pleasing mix of earthy colors and textures. Dark-stained shakes blend nicely with the natural stone chimney while small doses of white provide contrast. Cutout patterned shutters painted dark green add color and detail.
Mediterranean: Sunny Earth Tones
The use of sun-inspired colors on stucco walls lends casual elegance to Mediterranean-style homes. Here, warm terra-cotta on the walls partner with earthy browns and greens on the trim and shutters for a welcoming combination.
Farmhouse: Classic Combo
Why fix what isn’t broken? The classic white-and-black combination on this traditional farmhouse sweeps you away to another place and time. A small break from tradition, the black door is a nice, unexpected touch.
Dutch Colonial: Warm Neutrals
The sophisticated combination of gray, black, and white on this classically handsome Dutch Colonial-style home creates a feeling of harmony that is restful to the eye. White trim and a dark front door and shutters partner effortlessly with the warm gray walls. The gray works well against the natural stone chimney because it offers contrast while still blending beautifully with the grout.
English Cottage: Contemporary Colors
This English country cottage is updated with a contemporary color scheme of warm grays. The home shows how opting for a light field color and dark trim can have a pleasing effect. The welcoming entryway is painted the same color as the trim, and the door adds a splash of color.