15 Easy Ways to Enhance Your Front Entry for an Inviting First Impression
Front Entry Update
Change up the look of your home's facade by switching out your front door. Here, a matte black Dutch door adds contemporary flair to a cottage-style home. Glass panels on the top half welcome natural light inside the house even when the door is closed.
Entryway House Numbers
Replace basic house numbers for eye-catching front entry appeal. This DIY house number planter combines stained cedar planks, modern metal numbers, and lush succulent plantings for a unique front door display. Make sure the numbers are at least 4 inches tall so they're easily visible from the street.
Front Entry Walkway
Guide guests from the street or driveway to the front door with a clearly marked and well-maintained path. Power-wash the walkway periodically to keep it clear of dirt and debris. In addition to a welcome mat, consider laying down a larger outdoor rug to give the front porch a more polished look. Another front entry idea? Swap house numbers for letters, spelling out your address if space allows.
Front Entry Paint Colors
A splash of bright, bold paint that contrasts with your home's siding and trim is an easy way to revamp a front entry. Against the white facade, this spring-green door cheerfully leads visitors inside. Consider the style and materials of your home to choose the best front door color.
Front Entry Landscape Ideas
Cut back overgrown plantings that block views of the front door or spill over onto walkways. To keep landscaping under control, focus your planting efforts in just a few key areas that offer the most impact. Flowers and plants in containers are easy to maintain and can be rearranged at any time.
Front Entry Decorating
A front entry is a prime location to splurge on attractive decorating features. Choose a few attention-grabbing elements, such as stylish outdoor lighting, a richly stained wooden front door, or colorful step tiles. With these front entry decorating ideas, you don't need much to achieve a polished look (and impress potential buyers in the future).
Front Entry Architecture
Research your home's style and add appropriate architectural details such as decorative brackets, moldings, columns, and trim. If you already have those elements, bolster their appeal by giving them a fresh coat of paint or stain. Choosing a contrasting color for the trim can make these architectural details really pop.
Cohesive Front Entry
Connect the entry with the rest of your home's exterior by repeating elements to create a cohesive look. In this front entry, the arch in the window above the door is a prominent design element that reappears in the awning overhead. You can also apply this concept when choosing outdoor planters or patio furniture.
Front Entry Landing Spot
Outfit your front entry with weather-resistant patio furniture to create a cozy outdoor room. A bistro set is an easy addition for any porch size and a perfect spot to relax outdoors with a cup of coffee. A welcoming wreath and pendant lighting overhead rounds out this front porch design.
Front Entry Door Ideas
Open up your front entry with full-length windows on both sides of your door. This lets additional light into your home, making your entry seem larger. Choose a window grid design that underscores your home's architectural style.
Front Entry Walkway Ideas
A stone walkway adds texture and character to a front yard, and you can build one in a weekend. The path should be 3-4 feet wide so two people can walk side by side. If you have an existing walkway that's in good shape, consider lining the edges with mulch and shrubs to define the pathway.
Front Entry Lighting
Good outdoor lighting is a must for both convenience and safety. Consider motion-sensing lights near the front door for added security. Use low-voltage lights to illuminate pathways, and put lanterns on posts for general yard lighting.
Easy Front Entry Landscaping
Placing containers of flowers near the front entry is an easy and inexpensive way to add a dose of eye-catching color. Vary the size and shape of containers to add interest. For another budget-friendly front entry idea, plant garden beds with a combination of perennials for color that lasts year after year.
Front Entry Additions
If you're ready for a big exterior change, a porch remodel can give your front entry a completely new look. For a smaller-scale addition, consider adding a roof or awning over the front door. This helps keep rain or sun off visitors while they ring the bell (and off you while you fish for your keys).
Front Entry Accessories
Create a polished and sophisticated entry by choosing exterior elements in a similar style. Look for the same color or metal finish for your entrance hardware, door knockers, house numbers, mailboxes, and porch lights. Repeating shapes seen elsewhere on the facade, such as the diamond motif repeated on this exterior, can also help tie your front entry accessories together.