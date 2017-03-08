16 Easy Ways to Create High-End Curb Appeal for Less

Create Lovely Landscaping
It's possible to achieve a well-manicured landscape while sticking to a budget. Start by picking plants that last for a long time without much upkeep, such as peonies, hostas, and irises. Begin with a few varieties, then grow your collection by dividing perennials and exchanging with friends and neighbors.
Add Seating
Attractive outdoor seating can add major curb appeal without much cash. Look for something simple and eye-catching, such as a pair of chairs found on Craigslist or a repurposed wooden bench. Add color with cushions and bright pillows in durable, weather-resistant fabrics.
Update House Numbers
House numbers are functional, but they can also add personality to your home. Choose numbers in a fun style, then arrange on a planter, wall-mounted plaque, mailbox post, or anywhere else you’d like to add character. Make sure the numbers are visible from the street (even at night) so guests can easily find your address.
Repurpose Lantern Lights
Flea market finds, such as vintage lanterns, can add rustic beauty to your exterior at little cost. Keep your eyes open at thrift stores, flea markets, and garage sales for statement pieces to decorate your front porch. Lighting, outdoor furniture, and planters are great items to shop secondhand.
Hang a Wreath
Wreaths aren't just for the holidays. Dress up your front door year-round with wreaths in a variety of fun textures and designs. To snag decor at a discount, plan ahead and buy items well in advance. Fall wreaths, for example, go on sale in November and December, so you can buy at a reduced price, then store until September rolls around.
Make a Custom Welcome Mat
Add a creative touch to your front porch with an easy DIY welcome mat. Mark off your design using painters tape and simply paint between the lines. Use colors and patterns that complement your home's exterior as well as your personal style.
Create Symmetry
Symmetry is pleasing to the eye, but it can be difficult to obtain in home design, especially if your home wasn't built with balance in mind. Capture the effect without a remodel by creating a symmetrical front porch or walkway. Matching potted plants flanking a set of stairs or identical rocking chairs on each side of your front door will do the trick.
Change Decor with the Seasons
Seasonal decor changes your home's look every few months without much effort or expense. To stay within your budget, opt for simple, fresh accents drawn from nature. Try picking up pumpkins, squash, and gourds for fall, and go for evergreen boughs tied with red ribbons in winter. Bright, seasonal blooms do the trick in spring and summer.
Hang a Flag
The red, white, and blue of the American flag works with any exterior color scheme. Hanging a flag is an affordable way to add a dash of color and a pop of patriotism to your front porch. Mount the flag on a pillar or above your door.
Install a Swing
A porch swing adds simple charm to your home's exterior (and a cozy spot to relax outside). Although they may seem pricey, porch swings can be surprisingly affordable if bought in the off-season. If you'd rather build your own swing, this easy outdoor project can be DIYed in just one weekend.
Dress Up Railings
Use planters to easily dress up a fence or banister. Pick a neutral basket (or build a DIY railing planter), mount it on a railing, and fill it with long-lasting perennial blooms. The look is reminiscent of a window box but with easier access.
Add Color to Your Front Door
Make a statement with a colorful front door. A fresh coat of paint can work wonders on any surface, and a bright hue ensures that your home will stand out in a neighborhood of neutral colors. Simple materials you likely already have on hand (paint, primer, and brushes) keep costs low.
Build Character and Curb Appeal
The key to achieving a high-end look is play to your home's strengths and architectural style. If you're on a budget, pick one feature to focus on (such as the shrubbery, lighting, or the front door) and make it the focal point of your exterior. Here, manicured shrubs and sculptural topiaries reinforce this home's polished appearance.
Go for Greenery
Not a flower fan? If trees and greens are more your style, keep an eye on local forestry groups that might offer free or reduced-price trees and shrubs. Attractive landscaping doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Install a Walkway
A pathway leading to your front door is an inviting gesture to guests. Create a DIY garden path with flagstones, gravel, or other inexpensive pavers. Look for stone that blends in with your home's architecture and style.
Light Your Landcaping
Warm lights and lanterns give off a homey vibe without much effort. You likely already have some sort of porch or landscape lighting in place, but consider supplementing it with a spotlight on a favorite tree or garden bed. Add lanterns along your front walkway to light the path for visitors at night.