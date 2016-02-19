17 Contemporary-Style Homes with Modern Curb Appeal

Built on a hillside, this contemporary home features a tucked-under garage and a one-story climb to the front door. The front stairs lead past a tiered, modern spillway to a slate-tile entry court. A few strides away, a gravel terrace with an outdoor dining area offers views of the landscape. To play off the home's contemporary architecture, a collection of raised planters and retaining walls was built from cement block and painted white. The smooth blocks match the materials from the house itself, carrying its style into the landscape. Each wall contributes straight lines, rectangles, and squares that underscore the home's modern geometry.