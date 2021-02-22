The 8 Best Electric Pressure Washers to Zap Dirt in Seconds

There's a reason everyone seems to be buying a pressure washer lately; other than switching it on and pointing the hose, no manual labor is required to get patios, driveways, and decking sparkling clean. You can even use a pressure washer to clean the entire exterior of your house, including siding, windows, and shutters.
With water pressure anywhere from 1,000 to 2,500 PSI (for reference, a garden hose has an average water pressure of 40–60 PSI), these electric pressure washers can blast even the most stubborn dirt and stains into oblivion. Mold, mildew, and even tar and oil stains are no match for these powerful tools. If you want an effortless (and fun!) experience that cuts outdoor cleaning time in half, scroll down to see our top picks for the best electric pressure washer with thousands of rave reviews from satisfied shoppers.
With almost 30,000 customer reviews, the Sun Joe SPX3000 is the No. 1 best-selling pressure washer on Amazon, and it’s not hard to see why. It has a maximum pressure of 2,030 PSI, two removable detergent tanks to easily clean different surfaces without having to stop and change solutions, and it will even shut off automatically when not in use to save energy. Users say it's “powerful and easy to use,” “the perfect power washer, “unbelievably deep cleaning,” and the price is pretty good, too.
Buy It: Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High-Pressure Washer, $149 (originally $200), Amazon
Top power tool company Karcher's K5 is a powerful electric washer with a 25-foot hose and a 35-foot electric cord, meaning you spend less time plugging and unplugging, and more time zapping filth and muck. It comes with two adjustable spray wands, one for everyday cleaning and another—the DirtBlaster—for tougher tasks.
Buy It: Karcher K5 Premium Electric Power Pressure Washer, $230 (originally $330), Amazon
Customers are thrilled with the efficiency and quality of the cleverly engineered ePX 2030 electric pressure washer from Westinghouse. It offers 2,030 PSI in a more compact package (13.5 x 14 x 16.5 inches) that takes up minimal storage space. Four 360-degree, quick-locking wheels and innovative anti-tipping technology enable you to drag it behind you carefree in any direction as you clean. “It has plenty of power and is well built,” described one happy purchaser. “All the accessories are good quality.”
Buy It: Westinghouse ePX 2030 Electric Pressure Washer ($149, The Home Depot)
Ideal for washing cars, the Stanley high-pressure electric washer comes with a foam cannon that lets you spray a thick layer of soap onto your vehicle before hosing it off with the pressure wand. Its 2,150 PSI ensures that even pesky stuck-on windshield bugs come off in just a few seconds. “It really works well,” explained one reviewer. “You can see the difference immediately and it can't be beat for the price/performance ratio.”
Buy It: Stanley SHP2150 Electric Pressure Washer ($209, Amazon)
With its anti-tipping low center of gravity, large wheels, and 25-foot hose, the Ryobi 2,000 PSI electric pressure washer is an excellent choice for cleaning your driveway and around the house. The hose is made from an anti-marring material so you won’t have to worry about it marking the ground as you pull it along. One of the many five-star reviewers wrote, “I bought this to hopefully blast away grime and dirt from my concrete driveway…I just used water only—no cleaners—and the driveway looks great now.”
Buy It: Ryobi 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer ($179, The Home Depot)
As Amazon’s choice for best power washer, with thousands of positive reviews and an impressive price tag of under $100, the Greenworks 1500 PSI is a great value. This lightweight, quiet pressure washer provides 1,500 PSI of water pressure, a soap applicator, and two nozzles, all in a compact package (about 11 x 17 x 9 inches). “Amazing pressure washer for its price,” one customer wrote, and another added, “I really love this little pressure washer for its sufficient pressure, ease of use, quality, and price.”
Buy It: Greenworks 1500 PSI Pressure Washer ($99, Amazon)
For smaller household cleaning tasks, like balconies, grills, or outdoor furniture, a large pressure washer might be more tedious than helpful. This compact Ryobi device measures only 12.5 inches long and still has 1,600 PSI of cleaning power. It’s economical, lightweight, and hardly takes up any storage space. One of its more than 5,000 five-star reviews describes it as “small but mighty”, and another explains that it’s “compact, easy to move around, yet packs a punch,” and “affordable and quiet when running.”
Buy It: Ryobi 1600 PSI Pressure Washer ($99, The Home Depot)
Just because you want your electric pressure washer to be compact and lightweight enough to carry around doesn’t mean you have to compromise on power. The Wen PW19 gives you 2,000 PSI and weighs just 14.3 pounds. It has four direct stream spray settings for different applications and is powerful enough to strip paint. One happy shopper reported, “I bought this for portability in washing house windows, motorcycles, cars, etc…[it] gets the mud out of the wheel wells, cleans the deck, and is super small to carry around.”
Buy It: Wen PW19 Electric Pressure Washer ($82, Amazon)