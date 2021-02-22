The 8 Best Electric Pressure Washers to Zap Dirt in Seconds

With almost 30,000 customer reviews, the Sun Joe SPX3000 is the No. 1 best-selling pressure washer on Amazon, and it’s not hard to see why. It has a maximum pressure of 2,030 PSI, two removable detergent tanks to easily clean different surfaces without having to stop and change solutions, and it will even shut off automatically when not in use to save energy. Users say it's “powerful and easy to use,” “the perfect power washer, “unbelievably deep cleaning,” and the price is pretty good, too.

Buy It: Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High-Pressure Washer, $149 (originally $200), Amazon