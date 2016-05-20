Incredible Before-and-After Home Exteriors to Inspire Your Next Renovation

Before: Dreary Ranch
A hodgepodge of brick and crumbling concrete gave this ranch a dated appearance that buried its potential. See how an upgraded exterior color changed the whole look of the home without putting a dent in the wallet. This makeover proves what a little bit of brick paint can do.
After: Warmer Welcome
Painting the exterior a warm white and coating the shutters in khaki, just a few shades darker than the house, was a budget-friendly move with big impact. Blue slate steps and stacked stone risers carve a clear path to the entrance, where a new portico defines the entry and creates a transition between the inside and out. Colorful landscaping completes the inviting look.
Before: Overgrown Exterior
Hedges blocked this house and drew attention to an old garden wall. The homeowner replaced the hedges with lantana, a plant she saw growing wild on the side of the highway. She figured if it could grow there, it could grow anywhere. White flowers now spill over the wall.
After: Trimmed to Perfection
The homeowner kept the cinder block retaining wall and original entry gate, but everything else got the boot. The redwood tree was replaced with a pair of olive trees, which let in so much more light. The goal for the whole project was to lighten and brighten the home exterior but stay true to the original spirit.
Before: Lacking Structure
The rear of the house had a poorly built addition that wasn't structurally sound, so the homeowner had to tear it off and start over. Removing it also gave her a chance to add French doors to the bedroom and the sunroom, changing the way the indoor and outside spaces relate. She wanted it to feel like a living room: well-appointed and cozy.
After: Entertaining Paradise
The homeowner set up multiple seating areas and chose pale finishes that will stay cool under the hot sun. Keeping all the plantings within a monochromatic palette help create a cohesive look. The landscaping and decor reflect the homeowner's love for shades of green with white florals.
Before: A Work in Progress
A small lot didn't hinder this charming exterior makeover. Thoughtful updates, such as a cedar shake roof, an expansive dormer, and a glass-panel front door, transform this home's lackluster exterior. Plus, see the difference a fresh coat of exterior paint can make.
After: Worth the Work
Designer and homeowner Hillary Rondero admits that her neighbors weren't always so sure of her exterior makeover vision. Ripping off gables and a pretty arch to the right of the home was a big risk, but it certainly paid off. This adorable modern farmhouse home, painted a crisp shade of white with black trim details, looks like storybook magic! A new paver pathway, planters, and landscaping add curb appeal.
Before: Builder Bland
The mix of brick and siding on this builder-grade home exterior didn't help it stand out. Because the house stood in a coveted family-friendly neighborhood, the homeowners were willing to tackle a substantial renovation. With a reworked roofline and new pathway, the remodeled exterior makes a much stronger first impression.
After: Bright and Natural
Two new dormers give height and natural light to the second-floor addition of this 1986 home. The dormers prompted a more substantial front entry with a white-columned portico. An expanded pathway accented with brick pavers ushers guests to the new front door.
Before: Bare and Bulky
This home's architectural style was charming but bland. Its small front porch and large bay window weren't ideal for outdoor family time. With minimal landscaping, the large front yard didn't boast much curb appeal either.
After: Welcoming Front Porch
The homeowners expanded the front porch, which suits the family-friendly historic neighborhood and allows for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. It's large enough to host a group of friends. Iconic Craftsman details, such as painted corbels and cased tapered porch columns, were added as architectural features. A new walkway and updated landscaping greet visitors with style.
Before and After: Cape Cod Charmer
Underneath overgrown landscape and dull colors, this Cape Cod home was a stunner waiting to happen. Watch and see how it was transformed into an inviting facade. These Cape Cod home remodeling tips are ones to remember!
Before: Easily Overlooked
Surrounded by rose-filled lanes, historical architecture, and picturesque harbors, this vacation cottage in Nova Scotia has enjoyed scenic views since 1875, but along the way, the house itself lost some of its charm. A fresh coat of paint and porch decor details changed that. See how this home exterior design looks now.
After: Village Charmer
Without sacrificing historical character, gray-blue paint and cream-color trim offer a sophisticated palette for the Gothic Revival-style home. A pediment and brackets lend architectural presence to the front door. New benches and planters enhance the home's welcoming atmosphere.
Before and After: Ranch Redo
See how a humble ranch received a major boost in the curb appeal department. Easy entryway ideas, including a renovated front porch, fresh landscaping, and a new walkway, add interest to the ranch home exterior remodel.
Before: Rundown Cottage
A quirky facade with cottage charm had deteriorated over the years, leaving the home in shambles. Boarded up windows, a crumbling front stoop, and a barren yard signaled a cry for help. See what curb appeal tips they employed to give this home a brand new look.
After: Star Attraction
Even with a new exterior color, portico, and a few changes to the floor plan, the 1907 home looks virtually unaltered. New garden beds enhance the property's cottage charm and welcome guests to step in through the front door. Not a bit of character was sacrificed with these amazing entryway ideas.
Why Your Home Exterior Needs Better Character
See how these homes gained style and character with a few exterior upgrades. Architectural enhancements, door and hardware replacements, and fresh exterior colors are all easy ways to up your home's character and curb appeal. Plus, there are a variety of affordable options available.
Before: Scrunched Living Space
The only eye-catching feature of this split-level home was its jarring combination of blue-painted siding and Santa-red brick. The entry was scrunched into a cramped alcove and upstaged by the garage. You won't even recognize the finished look after this brick house exterior makeover.
After: Splendid Split-Level
A sophisticated Prairie-style makeover took this split-level from blah to beautiful. Stucco replaced cedar siding and the brickwork below was painted to match. The entry was pulled from the shadows and centered in a tall, gabled bump-out. Sidelights and a three-part transom dramatize the door. Pedestals were added to the revamped stoop, which leads into a colored-concrete walkway. Raised stucco trim surrounds new casement windows on the upper level. A band of slate tile strengthens horizontal lines, while a period light fixture adds a finishing touch.
Before: Not-So-Classic
This small Cape Cod home presented a less-than-friendly facade. The cedar-shingle siding had been blackened by pollution and oxidation. The dormers looked puny and out of place and the white garage door detracted from the rest of the home's architecture. See what kind of Cape Code home remodeling tricks changed the look of this home.
After: Classic Cape Cod
An arched portico above a new brick stoop and an adjoining pergola-topped porch give this Cape Cod home a more welcoming entry. A new, rich-looking cedar garage door harmonizes with the cedar siding and is surrounded by arched trim to echo the portico's arch. Additional upgrades include a larger front window, bigger dormers, fresh roofing, and a gracious walkway with brick paving the emphasizes the green lawn.
Curb Appeal Tips: Home Exterior Makeover
Upgrades such as new siding, a fresh coat of paint, and eye-catching shutters restore the character to this 1885 home. The owners also did some impressive work with the landscaping that took it from overgrown to lush. Transform the look of your home's exterior with ideas from this amazing makeover.
Before: Out of Place
With a mismatch of materials and awkward facade, this odd-looking 1950s Colonial begged for help. After a few updates, it became a romantic chateau drawn straight from the French countryside. It was in need of an upgrade that could give it new life without removing its strong character.
After: French Twist
A neighborhood misfit turned old-world charmer, this country French-styled home is now a visual masterpiece. Rough stucco slathered over pinkish brick added several inches in thickness to the walls. A new slate roof received a gentle sweep on the ends. Lower windows were swapped for slender exterior French doors with arched tops, paneled bottoms, and iron hardware. The main entry now features an arched, solid-wood door flanked by sidelights that continue its curve. A rustic stone arch crowns the entry. A cut-stone terrace across the front of the house, a rustic flagstone walk, and a low stucco wall that serves as a DIY fence add to the French-country romance.
Before: Run-Down Rowhouse
This classic Victorian rowhouse was in serious need of a rescue with its decaying exterior, old windows, and overgrown landscaping. Wait until you see what a fresh paint job and smart window coverings ideas can do. Quality exterior paint will be this home's lifesaver.
After: Restored Rowhouse
The rowhouse revival began with the replacement of every window, a new coat of gray paint on the siding, cream on the trim, and darker green on the accents. New wooden railings and balustrades ascend the concrete and terrazzo steps and two new sets of columns support the portico. To perk up the lower level, a new garage was installed as well as an attractive garage door featuring inset panels and arch-top windows that echo the curve of the classic bay windows. Overgrown bushes were removed and stacked-stone retaining walls keep the new yard tidy.
Before: Ordinary Exterior
Odd window configurations, plain clapboard siding, and a nondescript porch gave the front exterior of this 1920s cottage very little personality. The owners were able to fix that with a curb appeal renovation you'll love. The new home exterior design boasts a much more sophisticated style.