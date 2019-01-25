Curb Appeal Ideas, Makeovers and Photos

Have the best-looking home and front yard on the block with an exterior that blends lasting character and curb appeal. It's easy to create a home that's as functional as it is livable with smart updates that add value. Using colorful accents is a smart way to make a style statement and enhance your home's exterior.

Most Recent

We Surveyed Paint Experts and Realtors to Find the Best Exterior Paint Colors to Sell Your Home

Pick from one of these six top-selling exterior paints colors to help your home get off the market faster.
Joanna Gaines Launched an Exterior Paint Color Line for All Your Curb Appeal Dreams

Get your paint rollers ready because Joanna Gaines just made it easier to perk up your home’s curb appeal. Her newly launched line of exterior paint will make your home the envy of the neighborhood!
Our Favorite Farmhouse Exteriors

Antique finds and fresh finishes are lively additions to any home exterior. Combine them with clean lines, aged wood, and neutral backdrops to capture the true essence of modern farmhouse style.
How to Build a Cedar Planter Box

Planter boxes offer a number of benefits that outweigh an in-ground garden. Learn how to make a planter box from cedar boards with our step-by-step tutorial.
How to Replace an Outdoor Light

Switching up your outdoor light fixtures is an easy way to revamp the look of a front porch or patio. Having adequate outdoor lighting on your home is not only attractive but also a safety precaution. Read on for simple instructions for installing outdoor lighting.
The Dos and Don'ts of Choosing House Paint Colors

Ready to give your home a fresh new look? See how to dial up curb appeal with fresh color combinations, and use these simple tips to transform your home's exterior with paint.
More Curb Appeal Ideas, Makeovers and Photos

26 Easy Exterior Updates to Boost Curb Appeal on a Budget

Add interest to your home without the high price tag.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained

Here's how to tell a Craftsman from a Cape Cod.
19 Best Exterior Color Schemes

Get Better Curb Appeal in ONE Weekend

20 Ways to Add Curb Appeal

Exterior Color Combinations Done Right

How to Paint Shutters for Easy Curb Appeal

A simple hack involving four large screws can cut your painting time in half! Learn how to paint shutters to add instant curb appeal to your home's exterior.

All Curb Appeal Ideas, Makeovers and Photos

How to Install Garage Door Hardware

Kind of easy
How to Install Shutters

Easy
Rescue Stained Concrete with Paint

Kind of hard
How to Install a Window Box

Kind of easy
How to Make a Modern House Numbers Plaque

Easy
These 7 Front Door Colors May Seem Unusual, But They Totally Work

Nonboring Neutral Exteriors

17 DIY Outdoor Projects Guaranteed to Boost Curb Appeal

How to Build Custom Cedar Shutters

9 Must-Follow Dos and Don'ts for Choosing the Best Front Door Color

Make Your Own Midcentury-Modern House Numbers

Decorate Outdoors with DIY Chalkboard Sunflowers

Hand-Lettered Wood Sign

DIY Key Wind Chime

How to Make Color-Block Concrete Planters

Prairie Exterior Makeover Packed with Curb Appeal

Before and After: Home Exteriors

12 Curb Appeal Trends That Are Here to Stay

11 Bright Front Door Colors That Will Seriously Amp Up Your Curb Appeal

Easy $10 Ways to Enhance Your Curb Appeal

12 Ways to Enhance Your Front Entry

Front-Yard Sidewalk-Garden Ideas

Colorful Front-Yard Garden Plans

Brick Siding Ideas

Stylishly Modern Front Doors

