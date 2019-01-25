Curb Appeal Ideas, Makeovers and Photos

We Surveyed Paint Experts and Realtors to Find the Best Exterior Paint Colors to Sell Your Home
Pick from one of these six top-selling exterior paints colors to help your home get off the market faster.Read More
Joanna Gaines Launched an Exterior Paint Color Line for All Your Curb Appeal Dreams
Get your paint rollers ready because Joanna Gaines just made it easier to perk up your home’s curb appeal. Her newly launched line of exterior paint will make your home the envy of the neighborhood!Read More
Our Favorite Farmhouse Exteriors
Antique finds and fresh finishes are lively additions to any home exterior. Combine them with clean lines, aged wood, and neutral backdrops to capture the true essence of modern farmhouse style.Read More
How to Build a Cedar Planter Box
Planter boxes offer a number of benefits that outweigh an in-ground garden. Learn how to make a planter box from cedar boards with our step-by-step tutorial.Read More
How to Replace an Outdoor Light
Switching up your outdoor light fixtures is an easy way to revamp the look of a front porch or patio. Having adequate outdoor lighting on your home is not only attractive but also a safety precaution. Read on for simple instructions for installing outdoor lighting.Read More
The Dos and Don'ts of Choosing House Paint Colors
Ready to give your home a fresh new look? See how to dial up curb appeal with fresh color combinations, and use these simple tips to transform your home's exterior with paint.Read More