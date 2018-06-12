How to Install Wall-Mounted Lighting for a Quick Room Refresh

Make the most of a small or narrow space with wall sconces. These sleek luminaries provide indirect lighting for bathrooms, hallways, stairways, and other tight spots. Plus, they can add an attractive accent to an otherwise blank wall. For the ideal placement, install wall sconce lighting just above eye level. In bathrooms, it's best to install wall-mounted lighting on both sides of a mirror. A strip of lights over a bathroom mirror or medicine cabinet calls for a similar installation method. Such wall-light fixtures use low-wattage bulbs to reduce glare while providing plenty of light.

To install a wall-mounted light, you'll use a ceiling box and wire just as you would for a ceiling light. Most sconces mount with a center stud so you can level the fixture even if the box is not level. On average, it should take about three hours to run cable, install a switch, and mount two wall sconces. Before you begin, make sure you know how to strip, splice, and connect wires, how to install electrical boxes, and how to run cable through walls and ceilings. Then follow these step-by-step instructions on how to install wall-mounted lighting.