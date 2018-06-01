How to Install an Electrical Box in Framing

Wiring is easier before the walls and ceilings become covered with drywall or plaster. Installing electrical boxes while studs and joists are exposed is a handy and simple solution for homeowners.

To do this on your own, buy switch and receptacle boxes that meet local codes and are large enough for the wires they hold. It's easy to underestimate, so buy extra supplies. At the same time you install boxes, attach fans, lights, or other fixtures that need to be hardwired.

Local codes specify where cable should run and at what height to place receptacles and switch boxes. Check codes before you begin.