How to Install an Over-the-Range Microwave to Maximize Kitchen Space

Over-the-range microwaves are conveniently placed and do double duty as range vents. For this space-saving microwave integration idea, you'll need a microwave designed especially for the job, as well as a vent to carry away exhaust fumes from the stove. The vent is built into the wall and is easiest to install when you're building or remodeling the kitchen. But if you're good at drywall repair, you can install one in a finished kitchen. You'll also need a cabinet above the range where you can hang the microwave. The cabinet provides support and contains the wiring for the microwave (you might also need this space to contain part of the venting).

Plan to spend about two hours to hang the microwave from the wall and cabinet, but it might take longer if venting and wiring is required. Before you begin, move the range if it's in the way, and install a microwave cabinet. Then follow these steps for how to install a microwave over your range.