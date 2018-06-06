How to Install an Electrical Subpanel

If the service panel does not have room for new circuit breakers and you cannot use tandem breakers, a subpanel may be the answer. A subpanel connects to the main service panel with a thick three-wire cable. The feeder breaker in the main panel acts as the main disconnect for the subpanel. Before installing one, consult with an inspector to make sure you do not overload your overall system.

A subpanel has separate bus bars for neutral and ground wires and typically has no main breaker. It may not be labeled "subpanel" but instead be labeled "lugs only." It may be a different brand than the main panel.

Have the inspector approve the subpanel, the feeder cable, and the feeder breaker.

Shut off the main breaker in the service panel before you begin.