How to Install a Porch Light
The quickest way to upgrade your curb appeal is with two new beautiful lanterns flanking your front door. See how easy it is with help from our expert tips.
Porch lights add safety, security, and style to an entryway. They illuminate steps and help you see callers before you open the door. You'll need to supply power and install an interior switch, but first, you need to hang the light. A cable box makes it easy to control all the wires and fixtures needed for this project. Below, we show you how to cut an opening in your exterior wall, fit a cable box, and install a light fixture.
