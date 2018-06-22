How to Install a 240-Volt Receptacle

Products you use in your home every day—electric water heaters, dryers, ranges, and other large appliances—often use 240 volts. Knowing how to install a volt receptacle is a skill that is sure to come in handy over the life of your appliances. We'll show you how to do it safely and efficiently, and provide pointers along the way. Before you begin, keep the following in mind:

There are various 240-volt receptacles, each made for specific amperages and appliances, so be sure to buy the right one for your application.

Each appliance needs a separate double-pole breaker.

Some older receptacles use only three wires; codes now call for four wires—black and red hot wires, a white neutral wire, and a ground wire.

Use 12-gauge wire for a 20-amp circuit, 10-gauge for 30 amps, 8-gauge for 40 amps, and 6-gauge for 50 amps. Check local codes for requirements.

Warning: Work with extreme caution. 240 volts can cause serious bodily harm.