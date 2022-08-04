Your home's front door is the first impression to potential buyers, not to mention any guests. "The potential buyers typically stand at the front door waiting on the agent to open the lockbox for about 1-2 minutes. They are forming their first impressions of your home and its value during this time," says Jessica Duncan, a Pensacola-based realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties.

Although the value of a home is determined by a number of factors, a recent study published by Zillow found that having the right front door color could boost sales by $6,449 in comparison to similar homes.

The study asked recent and prospective homebuyers to score randomly assigned images of front doors painted in one of 11 colors, with the interiors the same for all participants. Scores were based on their perception of the home, their likelihood of buying the home, and how much they would be willing to pay for it.

With a can of exterior paint priced at less than $100, painting your front door is a solid return on investment. Alternatively, sticking with the wrong colors can lower the sales value by as much as $6,516. Here, real estate agents share why front doors matter in this hot market and how to make the best color choice for your home.

Edmund Barr

Black

Although a controversial choice, black front doors were associated with the highest offer prices in Zillow's study. Still, doors painted black were cited by some buyers as "imposing" and others said that it "doesn't give positive vibes at all." Yet data shows that buyers are willing to pay, on average, $6,449 more for a home simply based on the visual cue of this high-contrast color on the front door.

Duncan recommends black but "it's essential to match the front door color with the style of the home. For example, if the house featured pink-colored brick, then red or blue would probably not accent the home well. In this case, I would recommend black."

Sean Takamori of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty in Hawaii says "the most common front door color remains a simple white or off-white. However, more recently a classic black or gray front door seems to be gaining the most popularity, especially with modern home styles."

Julie Soefer

Slate Blue

Slate blue, a chalky light blue-gray color, received the top overall score with buyers. The majority of recent and prospective buyers liked homes with a front door this color and would likely buy it. They'd also be willing to offer an estimated $1,537 more for a home with a slate blue door. This sleek front door color appeals most to buyers, especially if it matches the home's exterior aesthetic.

Brie Williams

Olive Green

While not Zillow's top pick, olive green is another option that recent and prospective buyers respond to positively. Respondents said they would be willing to pay $969 more for a home with this front door color. The modern yet earthy shade can increase market value, but Katherine Davis, a realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lifestyles in Jacksonville, says it's important to take stock of the neighborhood.

"If you live in an older neighborhood with lots of empty nesters, your buyer is more likely to respond to calm neutrals, while a neighborhood full of families with kids is probably going to be more playful and open to fun color choices," she says. "And if it's a young, hip, singles area, then you can take some chances, like a dramatic gunmetal gray with brass accents. The color should be in the same color palette as the rest of the house and neighborhood. If it is a neutral-toned house, then a dusty blue or green balances the house."

Takamori also notes that shades of green are also popular in coastal towns.

John Bessler

Front Door Colors That Could Decrease Your Home Value

Just as there are colors that can increase your home's value, there are others that buyers dislike. "Be careful not to go too bold," says Davis. "The door color should be eye-catching but not so personal that a buyer is thinking the first thing they have to do is paint that door."

One color to steer clear of? Pale pink. According to the study, some participants described it as "kind of shabby looking" and participants would be willing to pay an average of $6,516 less for the home. And while slate blue received the highest score, cement gray received the lowest overall score. Keep an eye out for slight variations in front door paint colors that could make a huge financial difference.