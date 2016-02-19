21 Gorgeous Blue Front Doors to Inspire Your Next Exterior Refresh
Bright Blue Door
A coat of blue paint on the front door can quickly refresh a dated exterior. This classic brick facade with traditional detailing gets a modern update with a splashy cerulean blue paint color on the door. Set off by the red brick, the bold shade offers a high-energy look.
Light Blue Front Door
The key to an inviting front porch is to prevent the space from feeling too dark. Choose a light shade of blue for the door to refresh your front entry. The reflective glass panels on this door bounce light around to add even more brightness.
White and Blue Exterior
White and blue form a classic color combination that never goes out of style. Whether you prefer light blue or rich cobalt, the versatile color is a natural companion to white siding and trim. Use a high-gloss sheen on your front door for even more impact.
Complementary Color Scheme
Stuck on how to accessorize your new blue front door? Look to the color wheel for inspiration on your exterior color palette. Opposites on the wheel, blue and yellow form a complementary color scheme that lends a cheerful look to your front stoop.
Dark Blue Door
For a more traditional look, match your door's color to your home's architectural style. Deep navy blue creates a formal feel suited to historic and traditional homes. Dazzling turquoise and baby blue doors, on the other hand, create a free-spirited, unconventional look.
Blue-Green Front Door
This front entry demonstrates another winning color combination borrowed from the color wheel. Vivid shades of blue and green form an analogous color scheme for an energetic vibe. A blue-green hue on the front door meets in the middle to tie the color scheme together.
Turquoise Front Door
Choose a stand-out shade to add striking appeal to your front door. With its ornate trim and brick facade, this exterior has distinctly traditional character. The vibrant shade of turquoise on the front door, however, offers contemporary contrast.
Cottage-Style Entry
White casing highlights this turquoise door, which makes a splash thanks to its complementary color partners. When choosing a blue hue for your front door, consider the color of walkways and exterior siding (here, it's brick red and cedar shingles). Select a shade found on the opposite side of the color wheel to create noteworthy contrast.
Classic Blue Front Door
Painting your front door blue is one way to make a fine first impression. To double your entry's impact, consider replacing an ordinary door with a distinctively detailed version. Though solid in nature, this door delights thanks to its delft-blue color and board-and-batten details.
Blue-Gray Door
Roof shingles enhance a home's appearance and typically coordinate with a home's siding color. They also offer a great place to find color inspiration for your front door. This blue-gray door, a main player in this abode's cohesive look, carries the color of the roof shingles closer to eye level.
Coastal-Inspired Entryway
Framed by roof-supporting columns, this front door demands attention. The homeowners referenced their coastal locale by painting the door a deep-sea blue that pops against the home's siding and trim. Vividly glazed containers and blue-toned pavers carry the door's hue further into the landscape.
Bright Aqua Door
Use color to highlight your home's exterior features. Tucked into a sidewall, this front door was barely noticeable until the homeowners painted it a brilliant aqua. The seaworthy hue furthers the home's beach-cottage style and provides a breezy counterpoint to the stucco siding and stone-clad setting.
Slate Blue Front Door
Consider smoky teal tones contemporary takes on navy blue. These shades make excellent choices when you want to make a subtle yet fashion-forward statement. This paneled front door, which steps off the lighter blue-gray siding, also connects to the greens in the surrounding landscape.
Peacock Blue Door
Go bold with color for a whimsical, welcoming entryway. Though a fanciful monogram and knocker make a statement on this plank door, it's the door's bright hue that draws people down the garden path. Green-glazed posts and shutters in a complementary hue amplify this garden shed door's importance and visibility.
Bold Front Door Color
Doors fade from view when set back on a facade or shaded by a porch roof. Use a high-energy, high-contrast paint color to carry your front door into the limelight. This aquamarine door stands out brilliantly against warm-gray siding.
Navy Blue Front Door
Federalist architectural styles, born in our country's Colonial times, call for understated color choices. Though different in hue, this blue front door and black shutters play together nicely because they bear the same visual weight. Their variation in hues offers contrast without disrupting the home's peaceable personality.
Sky Blue Door
Reflecting the sky above, this blue front door lends a happy hue to this home. Combined with aqua accents on the porch, the colorful door gives the brown-shingled cottage a cheerful lift. Crisp white trim makes the door a focal point.
Inviting Front Door Color
This vivid blue door beckons arriving guests up the entry path. Though set back and shaded by the porch roof, the bright turquoise hue brings the door forward to brighten the porch's shadows. It can now be more easily seen and appreciated by passersby.
Robin's Egg Blue Accents
Painting the front door and the shutters a vibrant shade adds can't-miss curb appeal to a monochromatic exterior. This one-color treatment is especially effective on straight-lined structures with little architectural embellishment. Here, a robin's egg blue pairs perfectly with French-inspired exterior elements like arched windows and stucco siding.
Turquoise Front Door Design
Unique door designs require thoughtful consideration when it comes to color. High-gloss turquoise paint makes this door shine with a striking finish that shifts along with the light. Turquoise repeats on a house-number plaque and bench pillows to further liven up the neutral exterior.
Matching Blue Porch Accessories
Displaying a single color in different ways and varying tones creates pleasingly put-together spaces. Cobalt blue paint turns this front door into a focal point. Periwinkle chairs, bluish flagstones, and worn and shiny blue flowerpots provide finishing touches that result in a captivatingly well-rounded composition.