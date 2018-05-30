If an existing door is damaged or worn, you can put a new one into the doorway. Often the easiest solution is to remove the existing jambs and casing and install a prehung door. However, if your doorway is square or if the existing trim is difficult to replace, you can keep the doorway and replace the door.

Unless your house is very old, you'll have little problem finding a door to fit. The most common door height is 80 inches, although most are available 78 inches tall as well. Common interior door widths are 24, 28, 30, 32, and 36 inches. Height and width are often stated in feet and inches: 2-6 for 30 inches or 3-0 for 36 inches, for instance.

Before you begin your DIY door installation, remove the old door and check that the doorway is square. If not, scribe and plane the door. If the doorway is well out of square, remove the casing, cut through the nails holding the jambs, and reattach the jambs so they are square. Now you're ready to get started. We'll show you how to install a door into your home's existing opening.