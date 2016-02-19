10 Easy-to-Install Decking Tiles
Snap-Together Deck Tiles
Is your deck in need of a facelift? Forget calling the professionals. Updating your deck is a snap with deck tiles that quickly cover weathered wood decks, cracked concrete surfaces, porches, or walkways. In one afternoon, you can create a beautiful outdoor structure that will last the summer and beyond.
Eco Decking
These tiles don't require screws, nails, or adhesives for installation. But more important, the tiles are heat-, moisture-, and bug-resistant. Just snap together and enjoy. Cleanup is just as easy. Simply apply deck oil once a year and mop or sweep as needed.
Teak Tiles
These 12-inch teak tiles create the perfect platform for outdoor dining and entertaining. The squares link together via concealed aluminum hardware. They can be quickly assembled over any flat surface, including crushed stone, greenhouse floors, or garden walkways. Over time the honey-colored tiles weather to a soft grey. Teak oil and cleaner will help preserve the original color if you prefer.
Recycled Composite Tiles
Help the environment and beautify your porch at the same time. These tiles are made of recycled wood and plastic. These tiles can also go directly on the ground to create temporary or permanent patios.
Interlocking Stone Deck Tiles
These tiles are just what you need to refresh your backyard. The beautiful stone tiles are UV resistant, meaning they are sure to look new even after sitting in the summer sun. These tiles don't require assembly or adhesive, simply snap them into place and liven up your backyard instantly.
European Groove Tiles
Turn your backyard into a European escape with these high quality tiles. These tiles are milled with grooves in the traditional European decking style. Not only will your backyard look tres chic, but your deck will also last through the seasons. The tiles can withstand damp, hot, or cold climates.
Pre-Assembled Walkways
Stop worrying about your heels getting stuck in the grass at summer gatherings. Instead, roll out Plow & Hearth's pre-assembled mat and instantly create a walkway that covers grass, stones, or wood chips. These walkways can last up to one week without damaging the grass -- perfect for graduation-party season.
Red Deck
This summer, don't let your deck be square. Honey Deck tiles come in hexagon medallions that give decks a unique honeycomb pattern. The tiles are made from unfinished, pressure-treated pine and can be easily sectioned to fit a variety of dimensions and shapes.
Stone Deck Tiles
When wood decking won't do, try something a little harder. Stone deck tiles give the look of patio pavers without having to uproot your existing deck. The tiles are designed to replace elevated wood decks. The panels connect through an interlocking system that fits over standard 16-inch joists and can support 4,000 pounds per square foot.
WiseTile
If you have a high-rise deck, DekStone tiles were made for you. DekStone tiles are made from precast concrete and specifically designed for raised decks. The concrete is textured and colored to look like natural stone. Once installed, these tiles require little upkeep.
