Deck Decor Ideas

Creating deck privacy is key, especially if other homes are within close quarters. Here, rows of planter boxes provide growing room for flowers, fresh herbs, and other garden fare while interrupting neighboring views. If you are considering a rooftop or balcony deck, calculate its load-bearing capacity. Heavy containers filled with wet soil can quickly add up. To decrease weight, use containers made of wood, resin, or fiberglass. Potting mixes composed of peat moss, rather than soil-base, can also minimize weight.