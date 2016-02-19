Deck Decor Ideas

February 19, 2016
These deck decorating ideas show you how easy it is to transform your deck into an outdoor living space that reflects a sense of style and charm. Get inspiration for utilizing your space, choosing furniture and accessories, and adding comfortable amenities that wow.
Embrace Multiple Levels

Make the most of a multitier deck by establishing different zones for dining, conversation, and other outdoor activities. Furnished with comfortable and stylish accessories, this deck sets up several areas to relax alone or as a group.

Deck Decorating Made Easy

Watch and see the secrets that make this deck an ideal outdoor oasis, packed with plenty of style and comfortable features.

Install Some Decorative Shade

Shade your outdoor room with an umbrella that provides portable shelter and custom charm. Anchored in a sturdy base, this tilting sunshade adjusts to block blazing rays throughout the day.

Give Your Outdoor Room an Edge

Creating deck privacy is key, especially if other homes are within close quarters. Here, rows of planter boxes provide growing room for flowers, fresh herbs, and other garden fare while interrupting neighboring views. If you are considering a rooftop or balcony deck, calculate its load-bearing capacity. Heavy containers filled with wet soil can quickly add up. To decrease weight, use containers made of wood, resin, or fiberglass. Potting mixes composed of peat moss, rather than soil-base, can also minimize weight.

Showcase Distinctive Furniture

Accentuate a deck or patio with eye-catching furniture that pulls double duty. These versatile ceramic stools play into the fun spirit of summer -- and they're the perfect size to use as small end tables or pull-up seating.

Design Your Deck for a Fireside Chat

Give your deck the flickering warmth of a personal fire pit for cozy ambience as twilight approaches. Fire pits and firepots create an intimate setting at just a fraction of the size and cost of an outdoor fireplace.

Lay a Colorful Floor Covering

Create a relaxing escape where friends love to gather with florid fabrics and spicy hues. This outdoor room takes on an exotic feel with a stylish floor covering that breaks up the deck's large expanses of wood.

Plant a Deck Garden

You don't need a backyard garden for great combinations. Potted plants are an easy -- and often inexpensive -- way to define your deck. Try a variety of plants and flowers to mimic a lush landscape. To make your garden portable, use lightweight fiberglass pots.

Frame Your Deck

Combine privacy with interest in an outdoor room with a stylish windowlike panel or trellis. A cagelike wire structure defines the seating area on this modern deck without dissolving its open feel. Covered with wisteria and grapevine, the space feels cozy rather than stark.

Add Unexpected Art

Transform your deck into a private gallery with gorgeous art. Whether you choose a freestanding piece or one supported by an exterior wall, make sure it can endure the elements. Nestled among large pots and plants, a statue imparts an air of classicism on this deck.

Brighten Up the Outdoors

Keep warm months casual and carefree with outdoor decor that's inexpensive and easy to change. In place of permanent fixtures, colorful lanterns made of weather-resistant nylon are a stylish and affordable outdoor lighting idea. Plus, they can be removed at the end of the season. Shop end-of-season clearance sales to get a discount on a new set of lights to use the following spring and summer.

Display Colorful Plants in Colorful Pots

Show your favorite colors by dry-brushing layers of acrylic paints in bright hues onto terra-cotta pots. Fill each container with potting mix, tuck in seasonal bedding plants, and water.

Seating That Suits Your Style

Comfort and aesthetic appeal are equal partners when dressing a deck; you're much more likely to spend time outdoors if you can relax in laid-back style. Consider how you use your deck -- will you be entertaining, reading, dining? -- and choose furniture that best suits your activities.

Incorporate Cushy Seating

Boost your comfort level with generous seat cushions and airy throw pillows. These colorful pillows can be easily changed when it comes time to refresh the decor. Choose outdoor fabrics in cheery coordinating colors and spray them with a washable protectant so they shrug off moisture and stains.

Use Water Accents

Bring the tranquil sounds of water to your deck with a portable fountain powered by a recirculating pump. Made to resemble a large ceramic flowerpot, this stylish fountain is a colorful outdoor focal point.

Hanging Garden

Free up floor space and add visual appeal with a gorgeous hanging garden. Baskets featuring lush, trailing plants create big impact in any space. Typical baskets are made of wire or plastic and come in diameters of 8-24 inches.

