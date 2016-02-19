Deck Decor Ideas
Embrace Multiple Levels
Deck Decorating Made Easy
Watch and see the secrets that make this deck an ideal outdoor oasis, packed with plenty of style and comfortable features.
Install Some Decorative Shade
Shade your outdoor room with an umbrella that provides portable shelter and custom charm. Anchored in a sturdy base, this tilting sunshade adjusts to block blazing rays throughout the day.
Give Your Outdoor Room an Edge
Creating deck privacy is key, especially if other homes are within close quarters. Here, rows of planter boxes provide growing room for flowers, fresh herbs, and other garden fare while interrupting neighboring views. If you are considering a rooftop or balcony deck, calculate its load-bearing capacity. Heavy containers filled with wet soil can quickly add up. To decrease weight, use containers made of wood, resin, or fiberglass. Potting mixes composed of peat moss, rather than soil-base, can also minimize weight.
Showcase Distinctive Furniture
Accentuate a deck or patio with eye-catching furniture that pulls double duty. These versatile ceramic stools play into the fun spirit of summer -- and they're the perfect size to use as small end tables or pull-up seating.
Design Your Deck for a Fireside Chat
Give your deck the flickering warmth of a personal fire pit for cozy ambience as twilight approaches. Fire pits and firepots create an intimate setting at just a fraction of the size and cost of an outdoor fireplace.
Lay a Colorful Floor Covering
Create a relaxing escape where friends love to gather with florid fabrics and spicy hues. This outdoor room takes on an exotic feel with a stylish floor covering that breaks up the deck's large expanses of wood.
Plant a Deck Garden
Frame Your Deck
Combine privacy with interest in an outdoor room with a stylish windowlike panel or trellis. A cagelike wire structure defines the seating area on this modern deck without dissolving its open feel. Covered with wisteria and grapevine, the space feels cozy rather than stark.
Add Unexpected Art
Brighten Up the Outdoors
Keep warm months casual and carefree with outdoor decor that's inexpensive and easy to change. In place of permanent fixtures, colorful lanterns made of weather-resistant nylon are a stylish and affordable outdoor lighting idea. Plus, they can be removed at the end of the season. Shop end-of-season clearance sales to get a discount on a new set of lights to use the following spring and summer.
Display Colorful Plants in Colorful Pots
Seating That Suits Your Style
Incorporate Cushy Seating
Boost your comfort level with generous seat cushions and airy throw pillows. These colorful pillows can be easily changed when it comes time to refresh the decor. Choose outdoor fabrics in cheery coordinating colors and spray them with a washable protectant so they shrug off moisture and stains.
Use Water Accents
Bring the tranquil sounds of water to your deck with a portable fountain powered by a recirculating pump. Made to resemble a large ceramic flowerpot, this stylish fountain is a colorful outdoor focal point.
Hanging Garden
Free up floor space and add visual appeal with a gorgeous hanging garden. Baskets featuring lush, trailing plants create big impact in any space. Typical baskets are made of wire or plastic and come in diameters of 8-24 inches.