How to Set and Cut Deck Posts Like a Pro

Setting the posts for your deck requires careful work, but it can also be exciting because the posts are the first visible sign that your new deck is going up. Although you still have a lot of work to do after you set deck posts, getting them up can make you feel like you're halfway there.

Deck posts must be plumb, so they have to start out with square ends. Check the bottom of each post with a speed square and cut it if necessary. Dip cut ends in a preservative before setting them in the anchors and let the preservative soak in overnight.

To make the job go quickly, do everything in stages—square all the deck posts, set them in the anchors with a temporary brace. Next, plumb, align, and brace all of them, letting their height run wild before marking and cutting them to a consistent height.

Setting deck posts will go more than twice as fast if you have someone help you. Two helpers are even better; you won't have to move back and forth from one post to another to adjust them. Follow along with our steps for setting and cutting deck posts to get started on your backyard makeover.