How to Add an Angled Corner and Joists to a Deck Frame

Step 2

Assemble the outside frame as you did when you laid out the deck, set it on the beams, and attach the rim joists to the ledger. Check for square, then anchor the rim joists to the beam with screws.

To mark the angled cut line, measure out from the corner an equal distance in both directions. Align a straight 1x4 with both measurements, and mark the header and the rim joist. Transfer the marks to the faces of the boards with a square.