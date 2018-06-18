How to Add an Angled Corner and Joists to a Deck Frame
Angled corners and joists allow you to create unique deck designs with interesting shapes. Learn how to add angled corners and joists to the deck frame with our step-by-step instructions.
A deck greatly expands your outdoor living space while adding a beautiful focal point to your backyard. When building a new deck, think beyond standard square or rectangular designs to create a unique deck layout that suits your space and needs. Angled corners allow you to construct interesting deck shapes that follow the boundaries of your yard, work around obstacles such as trees and landscaping, or create more space for outdoor cooking equipment and patio furniture. Building a deck frame with angled or clipped corners also helps you avoid a boxy look by softening the edges. The angles make it more difficult to lay joists and give your deck the support it needs, but it's not an impossible task. We'll walk you through the entire process, including how to level the beams and attach angled joists. Follow the steps below to learn how to angle corners and joists when building a deck frame.
Comments