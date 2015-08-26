Window Air Conditioner Size Calculator

What size window air conditioner unit do you need? This estimator will help you assess the right model for your room.

Helpful Information

When choosing a window air conditioner, don't assume that buying the most powerful model is the best choice. An air conditioner that is too powerful for the room will not remove enough humidity, because it cools too quickly. And of course, a model that is too weak will fail to make a room comfortable. The cooling power of an air conditioner is calculated in British Thermal Units (BTUs). (One BTU is enough energy to heat one pound of water by 1 degree F.)

A few tips: If you need to install a unit that delivers 12,000 BTUs or more, have an electrician install a 240-volt receptacle. Smaller units can be plugged into a standard 120-volt receptacle, but make sure that by doing so you will not overload the circuit (see our Circuit Load estimator).