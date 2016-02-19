Your home may have little nooks and crannies that you see as less than ideal. But they may, in fact, be the best solutions to your storage conundrums. For example, you might think that floor-to-ceiling storage is the only way to maximize organization, but even shorter spots -- here, a space that reaches only to the sloped ceiling -- offer loads of traditional-depth drawer space, and slim open shelves are perfect for narrow baskets and a television.